Westminster double murder: Lee Peacock denies killing two people

Two teenage boys are to appear in court charged with manslaughter offences after an 88-year-old woman died in a house fire.According to the Metropolitan Police, Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after being called to a fire on Queens Park Road, Romford, on Thursday.Kai Cooper, 18, of Cleve Road, Leatherhead, and another 15-year-old boy, from Southend, are to make an appearance at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.Both are charged with manslaughter of Ms Smith and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.The Met have also said the pair have been charged with assault by beating in relation to a separate offence which took place 27 October in High Road, Ilford.

