Public Safety

Westminster double murder: Lee Peacock denies killing two people

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has denied murdering two people who were stabbed within hours of each other in Westminster, central London. Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, were found fatally wounded at two different properties...

www.bbc.com

Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lee Peacock
The Independent

Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alabama Now

Alabama man denied parole in 2007 double murder

The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied a Selma man, Johnson Woods, 38, parole this week for his role in a double murder that happened in 2007. Woods, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 31 years in prison, was involved in the 2005 shooting deaths of Earnest Harrell and Phillipe D. Coleman in what prosecutors called a robbery that went bad.
SELMA, AL
rrspin.com

Two in custody for April double murder in Weldon

Weldon police have arrested two people in a shooting which claimed the life of a man and woman last April and initially left another person injured. Chief Christopher Davis said Omar Daquan Ponton, 29, of Weldon, was taken into custody on November 5 by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office while Jason Keith Alston, 33, of Weldon was taken into custody Tuesday. Alston was apprehended with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Three murder arrests over Birmingham 'fight' death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following reports of people fighting. West Midlands Police said officers were called to Shenley Lane in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at 12:30 GMT on Sunday. On arrival, officers found a 71-year-old man in cardiac arrest and began first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two teenage boys charged with manslaughter after grandmother dies in house fire

Two teenage boys are to appear in court charged with manslaughter offences after an 88-year-old woman died in a house fire.According to the Metropolitan Police, Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after being called to a fire on Queens Park Road, Romford, on Thursday.Kai Cooper, 18, of Cleve Road, Leatherhead, and another 15-year-old boy, from Southend, are to make an appearance at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.Both are charged with manslaughter of Ms Smith and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.The Met have also said the pair have been charged with assault by beating in relation to a separate offence which took place 27 October in High Road, Ilford.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Christmas Day killing: Man to appear in court charged with murdering father-of-two

A man is to appear in court on Wednesday charged with murdering a 39-year-old father-of-two on Christmas Day.Adam Jenkins, 34, is accused of stabbing Simon Birch to death at an address in the small North East village of Newbottle.The 39-year-old died from injuries caused by a blade around 11.20pm, Northumbria Police have said. In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Birch’s family parents and two daughters paid tribute to “a much-loved son, father, brother and uncle”.Parents Ian and Jennifer said: “He lived life in the fast lane. He loved his cars and motorbikes, was full of energy and was the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny Irons death: Man jailed for life over fatal stabbing

A cannabis farmer has been jailed for life for murdering a man over fears he was planning to steal his crop. Ross Turton, 30, stabbed Danny Irons, 32, with a fishing knife in Fretson Road South, Sheffield, in April 2021. Sheffield Crown Court heard Turton, who had been growing cannabis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard inquiry to examine if ‘red flags’ over murderer Wayne Couzens were missed

The public inquiry into how a serving police officer was able to abduct, rape and murder Sarah Everard will look at whether any “red flags” were missed.Wayne Couzens, who was handed a whole-life prison term in October, was guarding sensitive sites as an armed officer in the Metropolitan Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command at the time.He transferred to the force in 2018, having served in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary since 2011 and previously volunteering as a special constable in Kent Police.An inquiry ordered by Priti Patel will look at Couzens’ transfers, and “the circumstances and decision-making relating to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY

