Hold on to your wigs because things are getting pretty crazy on Jimmy Fallon's new music game show, That's My Jam. In a game of "Air Guitar," Fallon challenged The Voice coaches, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, paired off into teams, to answer some music trivia. With each right answer, the opposing team risked the chance of getting "rocked" by Fallon's guitar, which shoots out a gust of air and confetti at the opponents, and "rocked" they did, sending Grande's rock star wig flying right off her head.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO