2 Chainz Hypes Himself on New Single ‘Million Dollars Worth of Game’

By Emily Zemler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Chainz has dropped a new single, “Million Dollars Worth of Game,” featuring 42 Dugg. The hook-laden track is accompanied by a music video featuring the pair wearing gold jewelry around an...

