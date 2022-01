Build a world-class team, aim at a huge market that relieves customer pain that no big rivals are targeting. In 2022, there is likely to be a record amount of money waiting to be invested in startups at the earliest point in their development, dubbed seed stage. According to the Wall Street Journal, as of December 15, 2021 investors had poured $93 billion into early-stage U.S. startups -- which is a whopping three times the amount from 2016.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO