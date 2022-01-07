ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Statue erected to honor slain Iranian commander torched hours following unveiling

Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

Hours after Iran erected a statue to honor the slain Iranian commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Qassem Soleimani, unknown assailants burned it, Iranian media reported on Thursday. The statue...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Israeli role in killing of top Iran commander Soleimani revealed

Former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence chief Major General Tamir Hayman has admitted the country's role in the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, describing the killing as 'significant and important.?. In an interview with the Israel Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center, Hayman, who stepped down in October, revealed Israel's...
MILITARY
Reuters

German minister says Iran has squandered a lot of trust

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Iran has squandered a lot of trust, warning there is not much time to revive a nuclear deal. Tehran is currently negotiating with major powers to revive...
POLITICS
The Independent

Israeli deputy minister causes furore by describing settlers as ‘subhuman’

An Israeli deputy minister has been strongly criticised by his government colleagues for describing West Bank settlers as “subhuman”, leading to comparisons between him and the Nazis.Speaking to the Knesset Channel, Yair Golan, a member of the left-wing Meretz party, warned that settlers would bring “catastrophe” upon Israel.Hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens live in settlements in the West Bank, which Israel captured from Jordan during the 1967 war. The communities, which have grown significantly in size and number in recent decades, are illegal under international law and undermine the possibility of an independent Palestinian state."These are not people, these...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel says it will not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act “with no constraints” if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed a week ago in Vienna. France’s foreign minister said on Friday that progress had been made, although time is running out.“In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned... Israel is not a party to the agreements,” Bennett said in public remarks, in a briefing to a...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

US calls new wave of Iran sanctions against Americans ‘threats and provocations’

The US has said it will “deter and respond” to Iran’s “threats and provocations” after the Middle Eastern country slapped sanctions against 51 American nationals.“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” it added.The White House accused “Iran’s proxy militias” of continuing attacks on US troops in the Middle East...
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett: Israel shifting to a concept of ‘consistent offense’ against Iran

Israel is going on the offensive against Iran, and will not be bound by whatever agreement might be reached in Vienna between Iran and world powers, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday. “Iran tops our list of challenges,” said Bennett, during his first appearance before the Knesset Foreign...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban minister meets son of 'Lion of Panjshir' in Iran

The Taliban's foreign minister said Monday he held talks in Iran on the weekend with Ahmad Massoud, son of the late legendary Afghan resistance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, and guaranteed his security if he returned home. His son has since picked up the mantle, and there have been reports of him organising a resistance with other exiled Afghan leaders.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

IDF: Downed drone contained images of Hezbollah operators

A drone downed by the Israeli military last week contained images apparently showing a Hezbollah-affiliated force training with UAVs, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Among the images were pictures of the drone’s operators, tweeted Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the head of the IDF Spokesperson Unit’s Arab media division, on Friday.
MILITARY

