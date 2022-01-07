Statue erected to honor slain Iranian commander torched hours following unveiling

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that Israel would not be bound by any nuclear deal with Iran and would continue to consider itself free to act “with no constraints” if necessary. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed a week ago in Vienna. France’s foreign minister said on Friday that progress had been made, although time is running out.“In regard to the nuclear talks in Vienna, we are definitely concerned... Israel is not a party to the agreements,” Bennett said in public remarks, in a briefing to a...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO