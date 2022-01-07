Expect Liberal Slant to Continue Through Midterm Elections

The one-sided media continued to show its true colors with wall-to-wall coverage of January 6, and there's no indication it will pull back its narrative heading into November's midterm elections.

Dan Gainor with the Media Research Center says there's no better example than the coverage of January 6 compared to Black Lives Matter riots of 2020.

"They treat everything Donald Trump says as a lie. They treat every lie that Joe Biden says as a slip of the tongue," he says.

"There is nobody who is more of an advocate for misinformation and disinformation than the people claim to be against misinformation and disinformation."

And he expects more of the same in the months ahead.

"Absolutely. More division. More hyping this conservative said this or this conservative said that. Never looking at anything liberals do."

Gainor believes national journalists simply don't care about flyover country unless it is useful to them.

"They don't care about the poor minority people who lost their homes or had their businesses burned down with no insurance. They don't care about the families of the people who were killed during those riots," he says.

"They only care about boosting the left-wing agenda."