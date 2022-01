Chainlink price analysis is bullish today. Support for LINK is present at $25.3. Resistance is found at $27.2. The Chainlink price analysis is bullish today as coin found support at $25.2 after swinging low towards $23.4 yesterday. Bullish momentum is quite impactful today as a swing high towards $27.6 was also observed during the first four hours of today’s trading session. But as the price went high, breaking past the 26.9 resistance level, selling pressure also started to build, and the price started to oscillate back, returning to $26.3 currently. After $26.9 resistance, the next resistance for LINK is present at $27.2, so we can assume the selling pressure is high above the current price level.

