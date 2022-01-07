ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham’s $42 Billion in IPO Work Tops Rivals in Record Year

Cover picture for the articleLatham & Watkins represented issuers in 93 initial public offerings last year valued at more than $42 billion, topping rivals in the global race to help companies issue shares on public markets. Latham’s leading year represented a more than three-fold increase in the value of issuer-side deals the firm...

