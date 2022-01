Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported Monday that 1,249 students and 615 staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week after the return from winter break. That's a small fraction of both groups, in a district with about 138,000 students and almost 19,000 employees. But the numbers are far higher than CMS was seeing before everyone returned from the holidays amid an outbreak of the omicron variant.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO