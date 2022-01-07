ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lise Davidsen And Leif Ove Andsnes Collaborate On New Grieg Album

By Sharon Kelly
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoprano Lise Davidsen and pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, two Norwegian artists who have risen to the top of the classical music world, have collaborated for the first time on their new album, featuring songs by Norway’s greatest composer Edvard Grieg, out now. Gramophone described the album, which is their Recording of...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Lise Davidsen & Christopher Maltman Lead New CD/DVD Releases

The first week of the year sees several high profile releases like Lise Davidsen’slatest album and three full recordings on both DVD and CD. Here is a look at this week’s new releases. Juliana. “Juliana,” a chamber opera composed by Joseph Phibbs, with a libretto by Laurie Slade,...
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

The Most Interesting Full-Album Collaborations of 2021

2020 was the year of the curveball. Yeah, OK, that’s obviously an understatement, but if we’re specifically looking at music released last year, there was a trend seemingly unrelated to the then-new new-normal of bizarre collaborative tracks dropping from a surprising pairing of artists. Between full LPs of head-scratching alliances courtesy of Gorillaz, The Avalanches, and HEALTH, artists like 100 gecs and Dorian Electra entered the picture, whose chaotic tractor beams sucked in guest verses from an impossibly wide variety of artists—many of whom, like Rebecca Black and Chiodos, you may not have even thought about in a decade.
MUSIC
Billboard

Tones And I Talks Macklemore Collaboration, Sophomore Album

Tones And I is getting ready for round two. The Australian singer and songwriter who had a monster hit with “Dance Monkey” is reportedly making progress on her sophomore LP. “I’ve already started this next album that’s coming out in August; it’s very different,” she told triple j,...
MUSIC
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plácido Domingo
Person
Edvard Grieg
Person
Beethoven
Person
Leif Ove Andsnes
Person
Grieg
Person
Lise Davidsen
The Independent

Maria Ewing death: Opera singer’s daughter Rebecca Hall leads tributes to ‘extraordinarily gifted artist’

Opera singer Maria Ewing’s daughter Rebecca Hall and actor Dan Stevens are among those to pay tribute after her death, aged 71.The star of mesmerising performances of Carmen and Salome, Ewing was described by one critic as a “theatreviech” (“theatre beast”). She died on Sunday 9 January at her home in Detroit. “She was an extraordinarily gifted artist who by the sheer force of her talent and will catapulted herself to the most rarefied heights of the international opera world,” her family said in a statement.The youngest of four daughters, Ewing was born to a Dutch mother and an...
THEATER & DANCE
Shropshire Star

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES
classical-music.com

Maria Ewing: the singer’s best recordings

There is a certain grit to Maria Ewing’s representation of Mélisande in this performance, with the character given new meaning through Ewing’s interpretation and nuances. She sings the role alongside François Le Roux as Pelléas, whose performance is considered and refined. Strauss’s Salome. Orchestra...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Tributes pour in for ‘versatile and wonderful’ Maria Ewing

The opera world has been shocked by the death, aged 71, of the outstanding American mezzo and soprano. The late Peter Hall, her ex-husband, spoke in his memoirs of her ‘blazing integrity’. Other rushed today to praise her many qualities. Placido Domingo writes: ‘Saddened to learn the passing...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Norwegian#European#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#M Te
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Opera singer Maria Ewing dies at 71

Opera singer Maria Ewing, known for her electrifying stage performances in Carmen and Salome, has died aged 71. The former wife of director Sir Peter Hall and mother of actress Rebecca Hall, she was a magnetic talent in her own right, singing with the Royal Opera and Metropolitan Opera, among others.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars’ Original Song Shortlist Is Long on Star Power

The Oscars’ original song shortlist — 15 tunes that will vie for the final five nomination slots come Feb. 8 — may be the most star-studded in Academy history. Is the Motion Picture Academy’s music branch smitten by such A-list names, or did 2021 just happen to be a particularly strong year for well-known recording stars or high-powered writers? It’s hard to say, but one thing is for sure: the 375 members who get to vote on the nominees have a glittering array of choices. Leading the list is Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die,” the theme for the James Bond...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Madrid, Spain
CHICAGO READER

Tireless collaborator Reno Cruz steps out with his debut solo album

Since moving to Chicago from his native California in 2017, singer-songwriter Reno Cruz has made an indelible mark on the city’s indie-rock and soul-music scenes, spending the past few years playing guitar in the Lala Lala live band and collaborating with Gossip Wolf faves such as Wyatt Waddell, Sen Morimoto, and Shawnee Dez (who also works for the Reader). After the pandemic hit in March 2020, Cruz began occasionally dropping lush, lovingly orchestrated solo tracks that display an easy candor about feelings of isolation and solitude. Two of those songs, “Your Love” and “F.I.L.I.N.T.H.,” reappear as standouts on Cruz’s debut solo album, Falling in Love Is Not That Hard, which arrives digitally on Friday, January 21, via his Bandcamp. That night he’ll celebrate with a set at Lincoln Park venue Golden Dagger, which was just rehabbed after a fire; Macie Stewart of Ohmme headlines.
CHICAGO, IL
mxdwn.com

Album Review: New Myths – All the Shiny Things

New Myths is a three-piece ensemble directly hailing from Brooklyn, New York. This trio act includes Brit Boras (guitar/lead vocals), Rosie Slater (drums/vocals) and Marina Ross (bass/vocals). The band has collaborated with prominent groups, such as touring with The Joy Formidables and being featured on Lou Reed’s XM radio show. Their new EP, All the Shiny Things, was released on November 12th. In it, New Myths leaves behind the darker, gothic tones seen in their previous album Give Me Noise for a more upbeat, pop-forward sound. This shift in atmosphere invokes the sounds and feelings of ’80s hair metal, sci-fi etherealness and prominent Riot Grrrl themes.
ROCK MUSIC
Audacy

Is Green Day teasing a new album called '1972'?

Following up the release of their BBC Sessions offering which dropped in December, and the celebration of the Bay Area punks’ 30th anniversary of their second Lookout! Records album ‘Kerplunk,’ it looks like Green Day could be dropping a new record.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Hundredth Hit The Studio For New Album

Hundredth will be in the studio this month to begin tracking their sixth full-length studio album. Further details regarding those sessions and plans for a release date have yet to be divulged. In a post shared yesterday (January 02nd), the band offered:
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ Confirmed As The UK’s Bestselling Vinyl Album Of 2021

ABBA’s Voyage album has been confirmed by the Official Charts Company as the UK’s biggest-selling album on vinyl of 2021. Already named the third-bestselling album of the year across the board, with chart sales of 400,000, it lands the vinyl honors with more than 40,000 physical sales in the format.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Reveals Tracklist for New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has detailed his forthcoming LP Dawn FM, which features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. After releasing a trailer for the project, he also revealed the album’s geriatric cover art on Tuesday. Now, you can check out the full tracklist and a new trailer below.
RETAIL
Eureka Times-Standard

Sweetwater releases two new albums

Musician Harlis Sweetwater has joined the My Grito roster. Sweetwater is an independent national touring artist from Orange County. His music is founded on rock, blues and soul music, however, his influences and inspirations range from hip hop and reggae to jazz and country music. Sweetwater released three albums under...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Divanhana Announces New Album, Zavrzlama

Bosnian quintet Divanhana is set to release its sixth album Zavrzlama (CPL-Music) on January 28, 2022. “Zavrzlama” combines traditional Bosnian sevdalinkas with modern pop and jazz sounds as well as classical music. For the first time, the musicians perform their own compositions rather than reinterpreted traditional songs. Buy Zavrzlama.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy