After the Arabic Cash project was tested by Coinmarketcap analysts and was placed there in the list of tracked projects, the price of ABIC token increased by an incredible 1800%, the capitalization of the project reached the $37,000,000 mark in one day, and over $2,000,000 in total traded in one day. Now the project Arabic Cash expects a new wave of activity – the preparation for listing on the largest stock exchanges in the world. And the technical analysis of the token ABIC indicates a very favorable position for a long-term bullish trend.

