BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We started out Tuesday morning with many areas in the 10s and 20s. Parts of western Maryland actually bottomed out in the single digits with below zero wind chills as the sun rose in the morning. The forecast high for Tuesday is around 28 degrees for the Baltimore area. It is potentially the coldest day that we have seen in nearly three years. The last time the official high temperature was in the 20s at BWI-Marshall was on Feb. 1, 2019. This arctic blast has certainly been a shock to the system, but the chill is expected to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO