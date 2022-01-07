ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Goalie Tyler Parks back with Atlanta Gladiators

By From Staff Reports
Anniston Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that goaltender Tyler Parks was reassigned to the team from the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. Parks is on a two-way AHL-ECHL contract with Belleville and Atlanta. Parks stopped...

www.annistonstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL
canescountry.com

Wolves battle back from embarrassing loss and goalie injuries for two spirited wins

Record: 22-5-1-1 (46 points; 1st in Central Division; 2nd in AHL by points percentage) Power Play % (Rank): 17.7% (20th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 80.0% (23rd) Leading Scorer (Overall): Andrew Poturalski (40) Most Goals: Andrew Poturalski (15) Most Assists: Andrew Poturalski (25) Next Game: Wednesday, January 12 vs. Grand Rapids.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Gladiators#The Belleville Senators#Ahl Echl#The Toronto Marlies#Imperial
Anniston Star

Blues add Schenn, Parayko to the COVID protocol list

It's pretty much at the point where it's easier to name Blues who haven't been on the COVID list this season than those that have. The Blues put forward Brayden Schenn and defenseman Colton Parayko on the COVID list on Monday, raising to 19 players (and one assistant coach) who have tested positive at some point this season.
NHL
Anniston Star

Gladiators mainstay Derek Nesbitt looks back on pro career after hitting 1,000-game mark

Although Derek Nesbitt makes his living as an Atlanta Gladiator, he used a well-worn golf term to describe where he is in terms of his career — he’s on the back nine. The 39-year-old Ontario native has 15 years in the professional hockey ranks, with nine of those seasons coming as either a Gwinnett or Atlanta Gladiator. No player has spent as much time as a Gladiator than Nesbitt, who leads the franchise in games played, goals and points.
NHL
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Zach Fucale is sent back to the minors as the Capitals' goalie concerns continue

The Washington Capitals sent goaltender Zach Fucale back to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after he struggled in his third career start Monday night against Boston. Fucale had a storybook beginning to his NHL career, stopping 49 of 50 shots in his first three appearances. That came...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy