2 Chainz Hypes Himself on New Single ‘Million Dollars Worth of Game’

By Emily Zemler
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Chainz has dropped a new single, “Million Dollars Worth of Game,” featuring 42 Dugg. The hook-laden track is accompanied by a music video featuring the pair wearing gold jewelry around an...

www.greenwichtime.com

Stereogum

2 Chainz – “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” (Feat. 42 Dugg)

As an aging fan of rap music, it’s a matter of some comfort that 2 Chainz will always be older than me. 2 Chainz, currently 44 years old, does not rap like an older man, and he’s continuing to crank out new music like he’s 20 years younger than he actually is. Recently, the former Tity Boi announced that he’s got a new album called Dope Don’t Sell Itself on the way, and he’s now shared its first single.
HIP HOP
hiphop-n-more.com

2 Chainz Announces His New Album ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ Releases This Month

2 Chainz is back. The rapper has announced that his new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself will release later this month. The trapper had originally announced the title of the album back in August, 2020 during his performance at the HARD Music fest in San Bernardino but we haven’t heard much from him since then. Today, he makes it official that the project comes out in January, without revealing the exact date.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

2 Chainz & Conway The Machine Link For 'TRU Bethel' Single

Griselda rapper Conway The Machine ended 2021 with his rap heavy collaboration spotlighting Atlanta MC 2 Chainz. On Friday (December 31), Conway The Machine’s “TRU Bethel” collab featuring 2 Chainz was released after arriving on the vinyl exclusive Missing Bricks EP earlier this year. Listeners who didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Calls Cap On Net Worth Reports: 'I Got That In Richards'

Lil Durk can chalk up 2021 as his most successful year in rap. The Chicago native not only proposed to longtime girlfriend India Royal, but he also notched his first No. 1 Billboard 200 album with The Voice of the Heroes collaboration with Lil Baby, becoming a highly sought-after feature guest in the process. But there’s one dispute Durk does have — his alleged net worth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
2 Chainz
Variety

Kanye West Enters the Eye of the Storm in New Music Video for ‘Donda’ Track ‘Heaven and Hell’

Kanye West dropped a new music video for his track “Heaven and Hell” on Monday evening. The production is only his latest music video that draws from his 2021 album “Donda.” In addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music video made a debut on ESPN during a commercial break of Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The commercial functions as an advertisement for Yeezy Gap, the rapper’s fashion line. The hoodie featured in the “Heaven and Hell” music video is now available for purchase...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewelry#Music Video#Rapper#Dugg#Npr
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Apparently La La Anthony Is Looking For A Love Like

LaLa Anthony / Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Stringer. La La Anthony hints she’s ready for a love like the one between her friends Ciara and Russell Wilson. The Power actress shared a Happy New Year post that caught the attention of many Instagram users. With a photo of her posed in a nude, body-hugging dress on top of a bathroom sink, she told her 12.6 million followers everything she’s wishing for in the coming year.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

