Virginia State

Southwest, central Virginia schools and facilities announce Friday closures, modified operations amid winter weather

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTdQ9_0dfIRtxR00

(WFXR) — Numerous schools and facilities across southwest and central Virginia have closed down, called off events, announced delays, or moved operations online due to concerns about the wintry conditions Friday morning.

Here is a list of the schools, businesses, and government-run facilities in the region that have announced closures, cancellations, and modified operations as of 9:57 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7:

Alleghany County:

Alleghany County Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to impending weather, but 12-month employees should have received a separate message with work instructions.

Alleghany County offices will not open until 10 a.m. on Friday because of weather concerns.

Amherst County:

Amherst County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 1) on Friday because of the inclement weather.

Centra Medical Group Amherst will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Blue Ridge Medical Center locations in Amherst County and Appomattox County — including dental and pharmacy — will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Appomattox County:

Appomattox County Public Schools will delay operations by two hours on Friday.

Cornerstone Christian Academy in Appomattox will operate on a two-hour delay for Friday.

Pinpoint Weather: Bundle up! Bitter cold air to end the week

Blue Ridge Medical Center locations in Amherst County and Appomattox County — including dental and pharmacy — will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Bath County:

The Bath County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR News that Bath County Public Schools will be closed for Friday.

Bath County government offices will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Bedford County:

Bedford County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Friday because of the high probability of precipitation and cold temperatures overnight.
School officials say the following buses will not operate Friday due to bus driver absences from illness:

  • Bus 21: Morning and afternoon runs for Boonsboro Elementary School, Forest Middle School, and Jefferson Forest High School
  • Bus 86: Morning and afternoon runs for Goodview Elementary School, Staunton River Middle School, and Staunton River High School
  • Bus 131: Morning and afternoon runs for Boonsboro Elementary School, Forest Middle School, and Jefferson Forest High School
  • Bus 162: Morning runs for Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Forest Middle School, and Jefferson Forest High School
  • Bus 171: Morning and afternoon runs for Huddleston Elementary School, Staunton River Middle School, and Staunton River High School
  • Bus 193: Morning and afternoon runs for Stewartsville Elementary School, Staunton River Middle School, and Staunton River High School
  • Bus 207: Morning and afternoon runs for Staunton River Middle School and Staunton River High School

Centra Medical Group Bedford and Centra Urgent Care Forest will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

VDOT warns about icy spots on interstates, main roads in southwest Virginia

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will not open until 10 a.m. on Friday because of road conditions.

Bland County:

Bland County Public Schools will be closed on Friday for a snow day.

All Mount Rogers Health District offices — which serve Bland, Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties, as well as the City of Galax — will open at 10 a.m.

Botetourt County:

Botetourt County Public Schools will be closed (Code 4) on Friday.
“And, as Dr. Russ said on Twitter: ‘Happy Snow Day! Fair Warning…robocall coming at 5:45 a.m. Ringers off if your plan is to sleep in,’” the district wrote on Facebook.

Buena Vista:

Buena Vista City Public Schools will be closed (Code 3, essential personnel only) on Friday.

Campbell County:

Campbell County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Friday.

Centra Medical Group Altavista and Centra Medical Group Brookneal will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Carroll County:

Carroll County Public Schools will also be closed on Friday, but there will be remote instruction.

All Mount Rogers Health District offices — which serve Bland, Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties, as well as the City of Galax — will open at 10 a.m.

Charlotte County:

Charlotte County Public Schools will delay Friday’s operations by two hours due to potentially icy roads. Twelve-month employees are also asked to report two hours late.

Covington:

Covington City Public Schools will be closed for Friday.

PHOTOS: Snowy scenes from across southwest and central Virginia

Covington City Hall will not open until 11 a.m. on Friday because of hazardous travel and weather conditions.

Craig County:

Craig County Public Schools will be closed (Employee Code 1) on Friday due to the Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. and the Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 1 p.m.

Danville:

Danville Public Schools will hold a virtual day for both students and employees on Friday because of the potential for winter weather. However, classes will still start at their normal time.

CMG Primary Care, CMG Specialty Care, and CMG Urgent Care in Danville will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Danville Community College will operate virtually on Friday due to the inclement weather.

Floyd County:

Floyd County Public Schools will be closed Friday for a non-instructional day for all students.

The Floyd County administration office will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

All New River Health District locations — which serve Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties, as well as the City of Radford — will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Franklin County:

Franklin County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Friday.

Galax:

UPDATE: Galax City Schools will now hold a virtual learning day on Friday, with classes held from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as scheduled breaks and lunch. Meals will be available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Academy Drive Loop at GES.

Galax city offices will not open until 10 a.m. on Friday.

All Mount Rogers Health District offices — which serve Bland, Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties, as well as the City of Galax — will open at 10 a.m.

Giles County:

Giles County Public Schools will hold a remote learning day on Friday, which means students will not report to school, but they will be expected to participate in virtual lessons throughout the day. Food will also be available for pickup at the SBO from 2 to 3 p.m.

All New River Health District locations — which serve Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties, as well as the City of Radford — will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Pearisburg town office will open at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Grayson County:

Grayson County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, but Superintendent Kelly B. Wilmore says this is a virtual day.

VSP, VDOT urge motorists to delay Thursday travel and prepare for winter weather

Grayson County administrative offices will not open until 10 a.m. on Friday.

All Mount Rogers Health District offices — which serve Bland, Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties, as well as the City of Galax — will open at 10 a.m.

Henry County:

The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will close its office and employees will work remotely on Friday because of the inclement weather forecast.

Highland County:

Highland County Public Schools will be closed for in-person learning, but still conduct remote learning on Friday.

Lexington:

The Lexington Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will not open until 1 p.m. on Friday.

Lynchburg:

Lynchburg City Schools will delay operations by two hours on Friday, but that may change based on the morning weather and road conditions. Here is Friday’s current schedule for students:

  • 9:25 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. for high school students
  • 10:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. for middle school students
  • 10:55 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. for elementary school students

Randolph College is also set to open at 7 a.m. on Friday due to inclement weather.

Liberty Christian Academy and the Early Learning Center will delay operations by two hours on Friday, with the first bell set to ring at 10:15 a.m. However, early rooms for the elementary and the ELC will open at 9 a.m.

The University of Lynchburg plans to open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Uber driver who helped girl stranded along I-95 in Virginia blizzard offered new job

CMG Piedmont Psychiatric Center, Centra Autism and Developmental, and CMG Lynchburg Family Medicine Residency will open at 10 a.m. on Friday. However, CMG Wound Care will be closed for the day.

The Central Virginia Health District says it has canceled Friday’s COVID-19 testing event at the Centra Dawson Inn because the potential for winter weather could cause problems for the partners involved in the testing and delivery of supplies who were set to come in from different parts of Virginia.

Montgomery County:

Montgomery County Public Schools will have an inclement weather day (Code B, work-from-home day). Students are asked to check Google Classroom for their assignments.

St. John Neumann Academy in Blacksburg will be closed on Friday.

Sen. Kaine reflects on 27 hours in I-95 backup in Virginia

All New River Health District locations — which serve Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties, as well as the City of Radford — will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Montgomery County General District Court office is set to open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Nelson County:

Nelson County Public Schools will be closed for students and will not have afterschool activities on Friday due to power outages and impending weather. Essential personnel are asked to report at 10 a.m.

In addition. all Blue Ridge Health District offices, including the one in Nelson County, will open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday due to hazardous conditions.

Pittsylvania County:

Faith Christian Academy in Gretna will operate on a two-hour delay for Friday.

Animal shelters remind southwest Virginians that tethering pets outside in freezing, severe weather is illegal

CMG Gretna Physician Practice will open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Pulaski County:

Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed (Code 0) on Friday, with no virtual learning.

Radford:

The Radford Library will open at noon and the Radford Recreation Department will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

All New River Health District locations — which serve Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties, as well as the City of Radford — will open at 10 a.m. on Friday. In addition, the Radford Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Roanoke City:

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say the Valley View Community Vaccination Center will be closed on Friday due to winter weather concerns.

Roanoke County:

The Vinton municipal building will delay operations until 9 a.m. on Friday.

Rockbridge County:

Rockbridge County Public Schools will be closed on Friday.

Rockbridge Christian Academy will also be closed on Friday.

Wythe County:

Wythe County Public Schools will be closed on Friday.

UPDATE: Wytheville Community College will now be closed for students and staff on Friday.
For TEAS students, you will be contacted about scheduling a test make-up date.

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR's email list

All Mount Rogers Health District offices — which serve Bland, Carroll, Grayson, and Wythe counties, as well as the City of Galax — will open at 10 a.m.

If you want to check out the closings and delays for West Virginia schools and any other Virginia facilities, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

