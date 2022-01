FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Lots of clouds will be around into the weekend. They won’t produce much here. A bit of light rain or snow is possible Thursday. It won’t be as cold either. High temperatures tomorrow will go above freezing again. A winter weather system will spread moderate snow well to our west on Saturday. You won’t encounter this storm unless traveling to western Illinois, Iowa and possibly down to St. Louis.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO