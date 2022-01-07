Report: Chelsea Have No Plans to Recall Dujon Sterling From Blackpool Loan Despite Reece James Injury

Chelsea are not planning on recalling loanee Dujon Sterling from his spell at Blackpool despite the injury to Reece James, according to reports.

James suffered a hamstring tear against Brighton and has been ruled out for six weeks with injury.

As per Nathan Gissing, Chelsea are not planning on recalling Sterling from a loan stint at Blackpool to deputise for the injured James.

IMAGO / News Images

This comes after it was reported that Thomas Tuchel must make a decision on whether to recall Sterling by January 14th.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic have filled in during James' absence so far but neither player is a natural wing-back.

This led to Chelsea changing system in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, with Tuchel opting to use a back four rather than the five that he is used to.

Chelsea were previously linked with Adama Traore for the wing-back position but there have been no reports linking the Blues for a move for the Spaniard in the January window, increasing rumours that Sterling would return.

Tuchel was reportedly impressed with Sterling during Chelsea's pre-season but the defender headed out on loan to Blackpool in the summer and it looks like the Blues have no plans to bring him back.

IMAGO / News Images

The defender would be fond of a return, as he admitted that he was enjoying life under Tuchel.

"I’ve learned a lot, especially about how the gaffer (Tuchel) works and what his footballing philosophies are," said Sterling, as quoted by Chelsea's official website in the summer.

"It’s good to get that into my brain, and try to implement it into my game as well. Obviously it’s something new for me that I’ve never experienced before, because every manager is different. I think the way that he plays suits me a lot, and I like his style of play."

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will dip into the market for cover for James or use their current options until he returns.

