ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Form D Friday: Biotech named after 'Lucy' fossil gets $15M

By Lucia Maffei
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Form D Friday is a Boston Business...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Business Journal

Infrastructure tech startup starts 2022 with a name change, a new home and funding

An infrastructure technology startup out of Worcester Polytechnic Institute had a roaring end to 2021. Cyvl.ai, which changed its name from Roadgnar to start 2022, raised money, picked up new clients and joined a new incubator to go along with its name change. The company is building a sensor to be deployed on municipal vehicles to collect high-quality data on infrastructure.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston Business Journal

Caregiver support startup raises $12 million Series A

A Boston startup working on a platform that supports family caregivers has raised a $12.1 million early-stage investment round. Former MassChallenge company ianacare launched its enterprise solution in March of last year, and is following up that success with a new venture capital investment led by New York's Greycroft.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Boston insurance tech startup buys a London platform

With the acquisition, Corvus Insurance is entering the global market for cybersecurity insurance underwriting. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on the economy and looking ahead. 2022 Best Places to Work. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Top 5 biggest innovation stories of 2021

2021 was a strange and difficult year, a pandemic sequel which saw the Covid virus mutate and bring with it more changes to the world as we knew it. Boston's innovators found ways to persevere through that challenge, pivot themselves to succeed despite it, and in some cases make our new world a better place. Here were five of the biggest innovation stories reported by BostInno this past year.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Form D
bizjournals

E-commerce company Gooten raises $15M in capital, names president

E-commerce technology company Gooten has has raised $15 million in capital and promoted four-year company veteran Maddy Alcala to president. The funds, in combined primary equity and debt, are from Tech Pioneers Fund, with participation from existing investors KEC Ventures and ff Venture Capital. Gooten operates a smart supply chain...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
MarketWatch

Redfin to buy Bay Area mortgage lender for $135 million

Redfin Corp. said late Tuesday it has agreed to buy mortgage lender Bay Equity Home Loans for $135 million in cash and stock. The San Francisco Bay Area lender is licensed in 42 states and employs about 1,200 people, Redfin said. "The acquisition accelerates Redfin's strategy to become a one-stop shop for brokerage, lending and other services," the company said. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, pending customary approvals, and to be "accretive" to Redfin's per-share earnings this year, Redfin said. Bay Equity would continue to operate under its name and originate mortgages for customers working with Redfin agents and others, Redfin said. As part of the deal, Redfin plans to eliminate 121 Redfin Mortgage jobs, which the company said represented less than 2% of its total number of employees. Workers affected have been notified and could choose other roles within the company, Redfin said. Shares of Redfin were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 2.4%.
REAL ESTATE
Footwear News

Industry Moves: JCPenney Makes Two Executive Hires, Dunhill Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 11, 2022: JCPenney has tapped two executives to fortify its e-commerce and omnichannel investments. Katie Mullen has been named as the retailer’s new chief digital and transformation officer. Mullen will lead the growth of the e-commerce business, including jcp.com, and will also be responsible for driving enterprise strategy and the company’s transformation agenda. Mullen most recently spent nearly three years with Neiman Marcus Group, serving as chief transformation officer and...
BUSINESS
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
962
Followers
4K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston

Comments / 0

Community Policy