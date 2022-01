The boss of luxury car maker Rolls-Royce has said Covid deaths spurred record sales last year, as the super rich adopted a “life can be short” mindset and splashed out on expensive goods.With the wealthy unable to travel as much as they would like, there was more money around for them to spend on “the nice, lovely things in the world” amid the pandemic, the company’s CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos told the FT.He added: “Many people also witnessed in their community people dying from Covid and that made them think that life can be short and you’d better live now...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO