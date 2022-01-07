Air Astana Resumes Flights Following Political Unrest

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Almaty on Wednesday for the first time since clashes there left dozens dead, vowing to repair damage to oil-rich Kazakhstan's largest city and financial hub. "The task now is to rebuild the city in the shortest possible time (...) I have no doubt the city will be restored," he told a government meeting, according to a statement on the presidential website. The visit comes on the eve of the start of the announced withdrawal of a Russia-led military contingent of more than 2,000 troops that were sent to help restore order after peaceful protests gave way to violence and looting. "Tomorrow begins the organised withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent" from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the alliance led by Moscow, confirmed Tokayev.

WORLD ・ 46 MINUTES AGO