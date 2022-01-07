ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Astana Resumes Flights Following Political Unrest

By Tom Boon
simpleflying.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir Astana intends to resume flights to and from Nur Sultan Airport later today. The Kazakh flag carrier had suspended operations following political unrest in the country due to rising fuel prices. The airline’s operations will remain suspended at Almaty Airport, where protesters took control on Wednesday. It’s...

simpleflying.com

The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
Marietta Daily Journal

With Boeing production stalled, Airbus remains No. 1 jet maker

With Boeing having halted 787 deliveries and 737 MAX deliveries ramping up only slowly, Airbus far outproduced its U.S. rival in 2021, making the European jet maker the world's top commercial airplane company for the third successive year. Boeing more than doubled its production performance in 2020, when the high-volume...
simpleflying.com

1/5th Of Lufthansa’s 747 Operations Now Use The -400

One-fifth of Lufthansa’s Boeing 747 operations this month will use the older Boeing 747-400 according to the airline’s schedule data. The German flag carrier brought back the aging jumbo jets late last year, breaking a pattern set by many of the type’s operators after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Kingfisher Airlines’ Airbus A319 Corporate Jet

The story of India’s former full-service carrier Kingfisher Airlines is marked with glamorous highs and startling lows. At the peak of its operations, Kingfisher had more than 65 aircraft, most of which were A320 family airplanes. Among those was a corporate version of the A319, the ACJ319-100, shrouded from regular operations and used only by company chairman Vijay Mallya and a select few.
The Independent

US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

U.S. airlines say China has blocked more than a dozen recent and future flights from entering the country, which has been tightening already-strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.China ordered the cancellations after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on flights that arrived in China in late December, according to industry officials.American Airlines said Tuesday that six of its flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shanghai in late January and early February have been canceled. United Airlines said it was forced to cancel six flights from San Francisco to Shanghai later this month. Delta Air Lines said it canceled one flight last week and...
AFP

Kazakh leader vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Almaty on Wednesday for the first time since clashes there left dozens dead, vowing to repair damage to  oil-rich Kazakhstan's largest city and financial hub. "The task now is to rebuild the city in the shortest possible time (...) I have no doubt the city will be restored," he told a government meeting, according to a statement on the presidential website. The visit comes on the eve of the start of the announced withdrawal of a Russia-led military contingent of more than 2,000 troops that were sent to help restore order after peaceful protests gave way to violence and looting. "Tomorrow begins the organised withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent" from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the alliance led by Moscow, confirmed Tokayev.
The Independent

France travel ban: anticipation grows that border will open imminently to UK travellers

Twenty-four days after France abruptly closed its frontiers to British visitors, anticipation is growing that the travel ban on the UK will soon end. One ski operator is so confident that it is selling winter sports trips for the coming weekend.Since 20 December, British travellers have been banned from entering France except for “compelling reasons” – not including holidays and most business trips and family visits.Anyone who is allowed to enter France must quarantine for 48 hours.The measures were introduced at a time when rates of Covid-19 transmission in the UK were soaring in because of the Omicron variant....
simpleflying.com

American Airlines And Aer Lingus Announce Codeshare Agreement

American Airlines and Aer Lingus have launched a new codeshare agreement covering flights between the United States and Europe. The two airlines are cooperating under the Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) agreement that covers American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, and Finnair. Aer Lingus is a new addition to the joint venture, and the codeshare is the first step to further the partnership between American and Aer Lingus.
simpleflying.com

Solomon Airlines Extends International Flights Pause Until July

Aside from continuing a weekly government-approved flight to Brisbane, Solomon Airlines confirmed on Monday that it would extend its pause of international flying until July 2. The Honiara-based airline attributes this decision to global uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant. Solomon Airlines will continue operating its weekly flight to Brisbane. Solomon...
The Independent

Kazakh leader: Russia-led security group to pull out troops

The president of Kazakhstan announced Tuesday that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission. The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president's request amid the worst public unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on Jan. 2 and quickly spread across the country, with...
simpleflying.com

Red Wings Sukhoi Superjet Overruns The Runway In Russia

Earlier today, a Sukhoi Superjet operated by Russian leisure airline Red Wings overran the runway when landing in Belgorod. No passengers were injured, and the aircraft seems to have sustained only minor damage. Passengers onboard the flight say that the plane was ‘tossed about’ but that everyone remained relatively calm. Rosaviatsia has launched an investigation into the incident.
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Suriname denies CAL request to resume flights

Suriname, apparently still peeved at the treatment meted out to its nationals by the Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines (CAL), is reported to have denied the airline’s request to resume flights to the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country. “As long as Caribbean Airlines does not fix its issues with its passengers...
airlinegeeks.com

Air Mauritius Resumes Flights To Johannesburg

Air Mauritius recently announced the resumption of its commercial flights from Johannesburg to Mauritius. The airline will now serve five weekly flights scheduled for January 2022, operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights will be operated by both the Airbus A350-900 and the A330-900neo. Air Mauritius flight resumption...
liveandletsfly.com

Air Serbia Cancels Georgia On Flight Map

A passenger traveling on Air Serbia this week noticed a glaring error in the in-fight magazine: the Republic of Georgia had suddenly become part of Russia. Republic Of Georgia Conspicuously Missing On Air Serbia Flight Map. Elevate, the in-flight magazine of Air Serbia, not only omitted the border outlines of...
simpleflying.com

2022 Update: The Largest Airbus A380 Fleets In The World

Even before the global health crisis struck, it was already well-known that the A380’s popularity was in decline. Indeed, Airbus had officially canceled the program in February of 2019, while Air France had already scheduled a phasing-out of the type. Of course, the events of 2020 expedited the removal of the A380 from some fleets around the world. So, as we begin a new year, which airlines have the largest collections of A380s?
AFP

More than 160 reported dead in Kazakhstan unrest

More than 160 people were reported Sunday to have died in several days of unrest in Kazakhstan and almost 6,000 have been arrested after riots in Central Asia's largest country. A government-run information portal on Sunday said that 164 people had been killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, which saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and security forces. 
simpleflying.com

easyJet: Leisure And Domestic Routes Have Recovered Most Strongly

After the initial shock of 2020, airlines had more of a chance to begin making some kind of a recovery in 2021. For easyJet, the diversity of the airline’s network has meant that different routes have rebounded at different rates. Overall, the orange-clad low-cost carrier has found that services to leisure and domestic destinations have fared the best.
