Tennis

Jon Bernthal was desperate to star in King Richard

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Jon Bernthal "fought" for a part in 'King Richard'. The 45-year-old star features in...

firstsportz.com

Will Smith wins the Golden Globe for his role in Serena Williams' father's biopic 'King Richard'

After the positive reviews for the film upon release, Will Smith adds another feather to his hat as he wins his first-ever Golden Globe award. The actor won the prestigious Golden Globe award in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama category for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the biopic ‘King Richard‘ based on the life of the father of Venus and Serena Williams.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Never Thought He'd Make Anything Better Than 'The Pursuit of Happyness' Until 'King Richard'

Will Smith is reflecting on one of the most "beautiful experiences" of his career. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Smith and his King Richard co-stars, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn about why the biographical sports drama has been so impactful. The cast is being honored by the Palm Springs International Film Awards with the Ensemble Performance award.
MOVIES
Person
Saniyya Sidney
Person
Jon Bernthal
Stamford Advocate

'King Richard' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Top Contenders for 2022 WGA Awards

Voting has only just begun for select nominees at the 2022 WGA Awards. Drama series, comedy series and new series votes will be taken until Jan. 5, while voting doesn’t even open for original and adapted screenplays until Jan. 12 (with a deadline of Jan. 26). Nominations for the television categories, as well as new media, news, radio/audio and promotional writing awards will be announced on Jan. 13, with screenplay nominations announced Jan. 27. Final voting for all takes place between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, with the winners being announced at the 74th annual ceremony on March 20.
TENNIS
kcrw.com

Reinaldo Marcus Green: 'King Richard'

This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes director Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose latest film is “King Richard,” which takes a closer look at Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena. Green’s other films include “Monsters and Men” and “Joe Bell.” Green tells The Treatment about the personal connection he felt to the story, growing up with an eye on playing major league baseball. He says it was important that the film show the pride the Williams family felt in their home in Compton, California. And Green says he believes Richard Williams was ahead of his time in his approach to not pushing his daughters to the edge of burning out.
COMPTON, CA
/Film

King Richard Is Now Available On Premium VOD And Comes To Blu-Ray In February

"King Richard" tells the true story of two sports legends, Venus and Serena Williams, and the man that raised them. Smith plays their father, Richard Williams, who prides himself on having written a 78-page plan for their tennis career before they were even born. It's a plan that paid off in spades as both sisters have won the Grand Slam title numerous times.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vanity Fair

The Images of King Richard: Capturing an Iconic American Family

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Oscar-winning director of photography Robert Elswit take us through the essential shots of their Williams-family biopic. Reinaldo Marcus Green envisioned King Richard as a great American story. So who better to help him capture that essence than Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit, the man behind the iconic images of everything from Good Night, and Good Luck to There Will Be Blood to Nightcrawler?
ENTERTAINMENT
kfrxfm.com

Will Smith Wins Best Actor for "King Richard"

After five nominations Will Smith won his first Best Actor Golden Globe for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. Will beat out some worthy contenders including Mahershala Ali in Swan Song, Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog, and Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth.
CELEBRITIES
beyondthemic.com

Actress Layla Crawford from "King Richard"

We’re joined on the Starline by an award winning actor and assistant director. You’ve seen her in True Blood and NCIS: LA. Her latest project is the film “King Richard”. We welcome Layla Crawford. Layla, let’s go Beyond the Mic dancing since you were 4, acting...
MOVIES
