UConn, the most dominant program in the history of women's college basketball, is showing some signs of vulnerability. The 10th-ranked Huskies are just 7-3 this season and have some of their more impressive winning streaks come to an end. A 57-44 loss to Georgia Tech last month was UConn's first to an unranked opponent since 2012, a span of 240 games.

BASKETBALL ・ 17 HOURS AGO