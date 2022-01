The Tourist star Greg Larson has responded to the backlash against his character in the new BBC show, and we're glad he has a sense of humour!. Taking to Twitter with a snap of himself in character as Helen's fiancé Ethan, he wrote: "Did you watch #TheTourist yet? I'm in it playing a really nice bloke named Ethan, fiance of Helen (Danielle Macdonald). We are the onscreen couple everyone is talking about I think because my character is such a loving, supportive man." He also joked: "I'm in #TheTourist on @StanAustralia playing Ethan Krum who is objectively the hottest character on the show."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO