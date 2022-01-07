ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Taiwan Rock Star Politician Faces Recall Vote

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI - He is known to many Taiwanese simply as "Freddy," but despite household name recognition and international fame as the lead vocalist of a heavy metal band, rock star-turned-legislator Freddy Lim is the latest of Taiwan's new crop of crop of young and pro-independence politicians facing a conservative-led recall...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Taiwan passes extra $8.6 bln defence budget as China threat grows

Taiwan's parliament on Tuesday passed an extra spending bill of nearly $8.6 billion in its latest bid to boost defence capabilities against an increasingly bellicose China.  On Tuesday, Taiwanese lawmakers agreed unanimously to pass the special budget, although cut it by TW$310 million.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China fines Japanese-owned 7-Eleven for calling Taiwan a country

The Chinese government has fined the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Beijing for featuring a map on its website that labeled the island of Taiwan a country. The company was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,519) by Chinese market regulators for displaying an "incorrect" and "incomplete" Chinese map that labeled Taiwan "an independent country," the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, reported Friday.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Lim
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
The Independent

Beijing accuses US of inciting Lithuania over Taiwan

Beijing on Monday accused Washington of inciting Lithuania to “contain China in a feud over the status of self-ruled Taiwan after U.S. officials expressed support for the European Union-member country in the face of Chinese economic pressure.Lithuania is the latest flashpoint in China's campaign to pressure companies and foreign governments to adopt its positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues.“The United States has instigated the Lithuanian authorities to undermine the ‘one-China principle’,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “It has supported, aided and abetted them in going further down the wrong path to achieve its political...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US with ‘unbearable cost’ over Taiwan

In a Thursday interview with China’s state-run CCTV and the official press agency Xinhua, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. would face “an unbearable cost” for allegedly condoning and abetting “Taiwan independence” forces. Wang said the U.S. has “gone back on its commitment...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Economy#Politicians#Corruption#Taiwanese#Voa
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia's Putin Says Western Leaders Broke Promises, But Did They

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his senior aides have repeatedly claimed that Western powers broke promises they made not to expand NATO as the Soviet Union collapsed. In his annual end-of-year press conference in Moscow in December, Putin accused NATO of deceiving Russia by giving assurances in the 1990s that it would not expand "an inch to the East" - promises made to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during negotiations between the West and the Soviet Union over German unification, the Russian leader said.
POLITICS
The Independent

Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

The presence of a senior Iranian official at the investiture of Nicaragua’s president has angered Argentina, which alleges the official was involved in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people.Argentina’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the appearance of Mohsen Rezaei, the Iranian vice president for economic affairs, at the Nicaraguan ceremony on Monday was “an affront to Argentine justice and to the victims of the brutal terrorist attack″ in the Argentine capital.Rezaei, a former leader of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, is wanted by Argentina on an Interpol “Red Notice” because of the...
SOCIETY
boxingnewsandviews.com

Blinken May Provoke China Involvement In Russia Fight

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is underestimating the world situation and tensions at the moment by continuing with his inflammatory dialogue methods today:. There is much more to dissect in this. As he tries the old back one country into a corner method, which, has, never worked in human history...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

With West Distracted by Pandemic, Vietnam Ramps Up Repression

Conditions for media in Vietnam have rarely been so bad, media analysts say, with the country jailing over a dozen reporters in the past 12 months, and courts handing out unusually long sentences. The rise in arrests came as Vietnam's ruling Communist Party held its 13th Party Congress and voted...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
albuquerqueexpress.com

Chinese elements amaze visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The national flag of China was raised in morning breeze on Monday under the iconic dome of the Al Wasl Plaza, the central stage of the Expo 2020 Dubai site, marking the start of the National Day of China Pavilion. In the plaza decorated with...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Powell lifts U.S. markets, Nasdaq adds 211 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talked up the economy in testimony to Congress. "The initial concern was the Fed would upset the pace of the recovery," Shawn Cruz, senior manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade in Chicago told Reuters Tuesday. But the investor takeaway from Tuesday's testimony was that "he's not just going to try and crush inflation and not worry about the other effects that could have on the economy. He's also going to be sort of cognizant of the potential fallout effect."
STOCKS
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growng economy': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar mocks Imran Khan

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday mocked Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan over his "Pakistan economic condition is better than India" remark. Hitting out at the Pakistan Prime Minister, Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu...
INDIA
AFP

Hong Kong to create more national security crimes

Hong Kong will create a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition. The legislation will add to a sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing that has transformed the international finance hub and empowered authorities to carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent. The current national security law defines four crimes -- secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces -- and offenders can face up to life in prison. But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed that her government would create new "local legislation" that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hockey India announces 18-member squad for Women's Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday named the 18-member team for the upcoming Women's Hockey Asia Cup which is scheduled to be held between January 21-28, 2022 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. The defending Champions India will battle it out against China,...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

At 6.5 miles, China opens its longest underwater tunnel

Following some four years of construction, China has opened its longest underwater tunnel to vehicle traffic. The 6.5 mile Taihu tunnel was dug under Lake Taihu in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, some 50 kilometers east of Shanghai. The new expressway was built to provide travelers with an alternative route when...
TRAFFIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's Hainan records surging duty-free shopping

HAIKOU, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese island province of Hainan reported 49.5 billion yuan (about 7.78 billion U.S. dollars) of offshore duty-free shopping in 2021, up 80 percent year on year, with more than 70 million items bought by 6.72 million shoppers. The per capita shopping amount registered...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy