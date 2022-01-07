Taiwan Rock Star Politician Faces Recall Vote

Hong Kong will create a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition. The legislation will add to a sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing that has transformed the international finance hub and empowered authorities to carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent. The current national security law defines four crimes -- secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces -- and offenders can face up to life in prison. But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed that her government would create new "local legislation" that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.

CHINA ・ 8 HOURS AGO