While the Conference of Parties (COP26) meeting in Glasgow had successes, it also had some mixed results. One excellent result was the Glasgow Climate Pact (GCP), agreed to by more than 190 countries. This pact strengthens the global commitment to address climate change and various pledges among participants to address particularly carbon-intensive industries, one of the most positive results from the conference. Better yet, this was called the business COP. It is now a trend in business to “decarbonize” processes, products and business strategies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO