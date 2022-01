EXCLUSIVE: Producer-director Trudie Styler is set to wrap this month on under-the-radar documentary E Poi C’è Napoli (And Then There Is Naples), a film about the vibrant Italian city and its sharp contrasts. Styler will direct the Italian feature, marking her third film as a director, and has amassed an impressive team of Italian collaborators. Cinematographer is two-time Oscar-nominated DoP and industry veteran Dante Spinotti, whose credits include Heat, The Last Of The Mohicans, L.A. Confidential, The Insider and Ant-Man And The Wasp. Editor will be Walter Fasano, known for his collaborations with Luca Guadagnino, including on Call Me By Your Name, I Am...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO