Texas State

Johnson & Johnson tests a legal maneuver known as the Texas Two-Step

WAMU
 5 days ago

Johnson & Johnson is entangled in lawsuits...

wamu.org

CNBC

Why Johnson & Johnson is splitting itself into two publicly traded companies

Johnson & Johnson, the biggest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. based on market cap, announced in November 2021 it plans to spin off its consumer business into a new publicly traded company by November 2023. Analysts overwhelmingly say it's a smart business move, but it could also come with some risks. Watch the video above to learn why Johnson & Johnson is splitting itself up and how investors are reacting.
BUSINESS
The Press

Anastassia Johnson

Anastassia Johnson Tapped as Senior Manager at The Wound Pros. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Pros (https://thewoundpros.com/) today announced Anastassia Johnson as a Senior Manager at the company. The Wound Pros specializes in the treatment and management of chronic non-healing wounds at long-term care facilities. It also partners with facilities to provide advanced wound care dressings for acute and chronic wounds as well as education for staff.
BUSINESS
abc23.com

Johnson & Johnson Booster Update

According to Johnson and Johnson their covid booster shot protects people against severe illness from the Omicron variant. A study from South Africa shows vaccine effectiveness rose 84% two to four weeks after a booster shot. & A study from the US Shows people who got two doses of Pfizer’s...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Two Doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Cuts Hospitalizations 85%

Two doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine reduced hospitalizations caused by the omicron strain in that country by up to 85%, according to a new South African study. The South African Medical Research Council report discovered that the J&J vaccine prevented 85% of hospitalizations one to two months after the second shot, up from 63% for people who got their second shot in the last two weeks, Bloomberg reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Kiss 103.1 FM

Get to Know Bell County, Texas Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson

I just want to take a moment to talk about a friend of mine who I feel does a great job serving the Central Texas community. Gregory Johnson, a Waco native, was raised by his single mother who, from an early age, taught him that he would need to work hard in life. There’s a lot that can be said about this man now that he's grown. He’s not only the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 1, but a genuinely nice guy (who happens to have a really cool bowtie).
TEXAS STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer Scandal: CEO Albert Bourla Reveals 2 Covid Vaccines Offer ‘Very Limited Protection, If Any’ After Claiming Shot Was ‘100% Effective’

Pfizer is making headlines again after the CEO of the controversial company Albert Bourla made a recent statement about the efficiency of the covid shot. He recently said in a video that’s all over Twitter that two shots of the covid vaccine offer limited protection against covid 19, “if any.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TODAY.com

Biden to require private health providers to pay for at-home COVID-19 tests

The Biden administration will begin requiring private health providers to pay for at-home rapid tests for COVID-19 this weekend, officials said Monday. The shift, set to take effect Jan. 15, comes as the omicron variant continues surging across the country and the administration tries to boost access to the hard-to-find tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Johnson & Johnson Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) summing a total amount of $451,480. At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 391,980. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it...
MARKETS
CNBC

Omicron-specific vaccine is coming but 'may not matter—everybody's going to be infected,' says expert

An omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March but some experts warn it could be "too late" due to the variant's highly transmissible nature. On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that its vaccine with BioNTech that targets omicron — and other variants that are currently circulating — will be ready for distribution by spring and that the company has already started manufacturing doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
MARKETS

