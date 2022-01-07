ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

The latest ‘Girl of the Year’ from dollmaker American Girl is making history

 5 days ago

A doll named Corinne Tan is American Girl’s...

TODAY.com

American Girl introduces first Asian American Girl of the Year doll

American Girl revealed the company's 2022 Girl of the Year doll on Thursday, and a lot of Asian American moms are thrilled. "We know representation matters, and we're proud to welcome Corrine Tan to our lineup of important characters who reflect what it means to be an American girl today," Jamie Cygielman, general manager at American Girl, said in a written statement exclusively provided to TODAY Parents. "Wrapped around Corrine's outdoor adventures are important messages about kindness, tolerance, and love — showing kids that they're never too young to contribute to the larger conversation and stand up for positive change."
Country
China
Business Wire

American Girl’s Newest Trailblazer Hits the Slopes— 2022 Girl of the Year Corinne Tan

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, kicked off the new year with the unveil of its 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan. Growing up with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado, Corinne loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog. Although surefooted and brave on the mountain, Corinne must find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak up when faced with xenophobic comments. Through Corinne’s stories, young readers learn that home means being surrounded by the people they love and to be proud of who they are, while advocating for positive change. Further leaning into the power of family—in a Girl of the Year first—American Girl is also proud to introduce a 14½-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn™!
nny360.com

Meet Corrine Tan — American Girl’s first Chinese-American doll

Meet the newest American Girl: Her name is Corinne, she likes to ski, and she’s the only Chinese-American doll in the beloved brand’s roster. American Girl Brands, a subsidiary of Mattel, debuted Corinne Tan on Jan. 1 — just after the holiday season — in part a response to increased violence against Asian Americans.
UPI News

American Girl unveils Corinne Tan as 2022 Girl of the Year

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- American Girl has unveiled its 2022 Girl of the Year. The company introduced the new doll Corinne Tan on Thursday ahead of the new year. Corinne is a Chinese American girl living in Aspen, Colo. The character enjoys skiing, being an older sibling to her sister Gwynn, and training her puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog.
The Bump Blog

American Girl Debuts First Asian American “Girl of the Year” Doll

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. American Girl is taking a stand against the continued racism and hate crimes Asian Americans are facing in the aftermath of COVID-19. On Thursday, December 30, the company released their 2022 “Girl of the Year” Doll, Corinne Tan, who, for the first time ever, is Asian American.
