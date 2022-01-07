Good deeds go punished in Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ (review)

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi is masterful at depicting the complexities of the human condition onscreen; his touch is subtle, helping him to avoid the ire of his country’s censors, yet his stories and his characters nonetheless linger with you, hovering like ghosts in the back of your mind long after you’ve finished watching one of his films. Farhadi’s latest, A Hero, once again returns to the themes of societal strife that have run through his previous films, including Academy Award-winners A Separation and The Salesman, to tell the story of a man imprisoned for his inability to repay a debt and the storm of public attention that ensues when he does a (seemingly) good deed. The film’s title is deceptively simple and thus perfectly articulates the drama at the center of the story, for what starts as a straightforward way for one man to clear his conscience rapidly spirals out of control into something far more complicated.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO