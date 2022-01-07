ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Good deeds go punished in Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ (review)

By Associated Press
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi’s films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of fortune and anguish in his latest, “A...

Variety

Family Stories Make a Big Splash in Oscar Season

Is it possible that every best picture nominee this year will be about families? Among the 2021 Oscar contenders are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Mass,” “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog” and there are plenty of other serious contenders with a similar focus. It’s not unusual for drama to center on families; that’s been going on since the 5th century B.C., when Aeschylus wrote his “Oresteia.” However, it IS unusual for one subject to dominate the Oscar roster. Usually the Academy Awards offer a mix of topics, as last year when the eight BP contenders included two family-centric pieces, “The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Film Freak Central

A Hero (2021)

Starring Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Fereshteh Sadrorafaii, Sarina Farhadi. by Walter Chaw A Hero is Asghar Farhadi's Iranian Neorealist version of Stephen Frears's gaudy American prestige flick Hero, in which a man lauded as one type of person is secretly another type of person, thus calling to the stand society's process for determining object choice and assigning value. Not a new conceit, in other words. Here, it's given Farhadi's "miserablist parade" approach, whereby the exhausted didacticism of the premise is meted out with the punishing drip-drip of water torture. Freed for 48 hours from a debtor's prison, Rahim (Amir Jadidi) has a clandestine--because of divorce or something--meeting with his girlfriend, Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldust), who produces a handbag she's found abandoned that's full of gold coins. Problem solved, yes? No. Exchange rates being what they are in this global economy, the gold isn't quite enough to cover Rahim's obligations, and so he hatches a plan to make a big show out of giving the money back, the better to capitalize on his freshly-minted Good Samaritan persona. It works until it stops working, as these things do.
MOVIES
kcrw.com

Asghar Farhadi on 'A Hero' and filmmaking under censorship

The new Iranian film “A Hero” follows Rahim, a sign painter serving time for failure to repay a debt. Played by Amir Jadidi, Rahim claims his troubles started when he took out a small business loan and his partner ran off with the money. While on a two-day...
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

A HERO: The Moral Compass of Asghar Farhadi

Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi is masterful at depicting the complexities of the human condition onscreen; his touch is subtle, helping him to avoid the ire of his country’s censors, yet his stories and his characters nonetheless linger with you, hovering like ghosts in the back of your mind long after you’ve finished watching one of his films. Farhadi’s latest, A Hero, once again returns to the themes of societal strife that have run through his previous films, including Academy Award-winners A Separation and The Salesman, to tell the story of a man imprisoned for his inability to repay a debt and the storm of public attention that ensues when he does a (seemingly) good deed. The film’s title is deceptively simple and thus perfectly articulates the drama at the center of the story, for what starts as a straightforward way for one man to clear his conscience rapidly spirals out of control into something far more complicated.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#A Separation#Iranian#French
The Spokesman-Review

‘A Hero’ is Iranian filmmaker Farhadi’s ‘morality play’

Above: Iranian actor Amir Jadidi stars in Asghar Farhadi's film "A Hero," which opens Friday at the Magic Lantern. (Photo/Amazon Studios) Despite having started his career in the late ’90s, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi first attracted international attention in 2011 with his film “A Separation.”. That film, by...
MOVIES
IGN

A Hero Review

A Hero will debut in theaters on Jan. 7 and stream on Prime Video on Jan. 21. No good deed goes unpunished in A Hero, the latest emotional labyrinth from Iranian neo-realist virtuoso Asghar Farhadi. Its winding story follows calligrapher Rahim (Amir Jadidi), an inmate on temporary prison leave who chances upon a purse full of gold coins, which he eventually returns to its owner, instead of using it to pay off the enormous debt that landed him behind bars. This apparent sacrifice leads to a minor media storm, with Rahim and the audience seated unsteadily in its eye — a place of eerie, temporary calm — awaiting an unrelenting gust of doubters and envious spectators, who threaten to knock him off his reluctant pedestal. As the film slowly builds to this eventuality, it introduces a cavalcade of nuanced characters, each at odds with Rahim (or with each other), each with their own agendas, and each brought to life through Farhadi’s measured naturalism, resulting in a quiet work that screams with piercing anxiety.
MOVIES
shepherdexpress.com

‘A Hero’ is a Film Without Heroes from Oscar-Winner Asghar Farhadi

Debt is a problem for millions of Americans, but in Iran, debt can compound into prison time. In A Hero, by Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi (A Separation, The Salesman), Rahim is a mild-mannered fellow whose winning smile fails to cancel his bills. He’s given a two-day pass from prison and uses that brief reprieve to figure out his next steps.
MOVIES
Variety

Javier Bardem and Asghar Farhadi Honored with Variety’s Creative Impact Awards

Each year, Variety honors individuals who have offered a notable contribution to the film landscape for the year. The 2021 Creative Impact Award honorees have made their mark in awards hopefuls. Javier Bardem, Creative Impact in Acting Award Academy Award winner Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) will be feted, celebrating a busy year that includes roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and Fernando León de Aronoa’s “The Good Boss,” Spain’s entry for the international film Oscar. “It is a huge honor that I take it with lots of gratitude and humility,” says Bardem. In “Being the Ricardos,” he portrays real-life Desi Arnaz,...
MOVIES
Variety

Joan of Arc Story Brought to Life in $4 Million Animated Feature

Animation and CGI are powerful means of expanding the creative possibilities and global audience reach of documentary shows. French producer Program33 has proven this with its two feature-length animation docudramas – “The Last Stand” (2015), about the defeat of the Gauls by the Romans, and “Building Notre Dame” (2019), set in the Middle Ages. Both projects enjoyed a strong international response, in particular “Notre Dame,” with high ratings on PBS in the U.S., and good results in Canada, Germany and Belgium. In France it had 4 million viewers on its first showing and a further 10 million viewers from repeat screenings,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘A Hero’: Writer-Director Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Drama Has Been in His Mind for Decades

According to Amir Jadidi, the star of Asghar Farhadi’s drama A Hero, there’s an expression in Farsi that roughly translates as, “The wealthier, the needier.” This was one of the actor’s initial thoughts when the director first pitched the film’s title character, Rahim, a man seemingly forever dangling over the precipice of disaster, yet with a serene demeanor and expression that masks the chaos he’s straddling. “Sometimes people who don’t have anything still have this impression of satisfaction or acceptance in their gaze, because that’s their attitude to life,” says Jadidi, adding that he immediately identified Rahim as a common figure in...
MOVIES
Village Voice

Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’ Weaves a Tricky Web

The new Iranian movie A Hero, like all of Asghar Farhadi’s distinctively hyperrealist films, is an oratorio of social catastrophe. No other living filmmaker we know of comes close to the density of Farhadi’s narrative engineering or the white-hot chords of guilt-dread-shame-stress he routinely strikes. The writer/director does this, mostly, in the arena of Iranian society, where Sharia law, and traditions about honor and women, create impossible obstacle courses for the well-meaning and the luckless.
MOVIES
fortworthreport.org

‘A Hero’ Review: Deception mounts as the will to do good becomes a struggle in Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi’s captivating Iranian drama

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. There is a common thread in Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi’s work. He creates characters that exist in gray areas, with no clear heroes or villains. It’s a reflection of real-life, giving authenticity and complexity to the story which makes for captivating cinema. In “A Hero” our protagonist Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is on a two-day prison furlough during which he plans to convince his unrelenting creditor Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to forgive his debt by getting a job, asking for forgiveness, and paying back some of the money. His strategy hits a snag that involves a bag of gold coins, a good deed, mounting deception, an accomplice girlfriend, a charitable organization, corrupt officials, and a killer smile. Not necessarily in that order.
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival To Open With François Ozon Drama ‘Peter Von Kant’ Starring Denis Menochet & Isabelle Adjani

The 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will open with François Ozon drama Peter Von Kant, starring Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla. The French-language film will play as part of the international Competition and get its world premiere on February 10, 2022, at the Berlinale Palast. The feature is an adaptation of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s heralded film Die bitteren Tränen der Petra von Kant (The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, 1972). The French filmmaker turns the character of Petra von Kant into a man and a filmmaker in a nod to Fassbinder.  Berlin organizers this morning announced protocols and restrictions for the in-person event,...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Portland Mercury

Film Review: The 355 Is a Bummer (With a Really Good Cast)

The worst thing a film can do is squander what it's got going for it. In The 355, a blockbuster espionage action-thriller (now showing in theaters), it has two solid things at play: its strong ensemble cast and an interesting musical composition. Those two things should be enough to save even the clumsiest direction (let's put a pin in that), but no. God no. I was so bored.
MOVIES
Variety

Scottish Imposter Doc ‘My Old School,’ Starring Alan Cumming, Picked Up by Dogwoof – Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)

A Sundance-bound documentary starring Alan Cumming as one of Scotland’s most notorious imposters has been picked up for world sales by doc specialists Dogwoof. Directed by Jono McLeod (“Being Stavros,” “The National Pet Service”) in his debut feature, “My Old School” will premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23. Produced by Hopscotch Films, the film tells the astonishing true story of 16-year-old “Brandon Lee,” who was the new kid at Glasgow’s Bearsden Academy in 1993. He quickly rose to become top of the class, acing exams and even taking the lead in the school musical. But Lee’s stint...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
