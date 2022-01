Bartek, who was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland earlier in the day following a funeral Mass at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights, was shot during a carjacking in an apartment building parking lot near the intersection of Fairway and Rocky River drives in Cleveland. Although he was off duty at the time of his death, the death was classified as a line-of-duty death as the 25-year-old utilized police training to try and subdue his assailant.

