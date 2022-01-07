ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre sets up help desk to support inter-state and international trade during COVID surge

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Union Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday it has set up dedicated help desks to facilitate inter-state and international supplies of goods and essential commodities amid growing COVID-19 related restrictions. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set...

#Covid#Help Desk#Department Of Commerce#Ani#Dpiit#State Governments Uts#Dgft
