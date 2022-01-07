Twenty20 internationals: New fielder penalty for slow over-rates

Boundary Field, only home to the Washington Senators from 1891-1910, had some interesting things happen inside of it. The very first Congressional Baseball Game was played there in 1909 -- the Democrats crushed the Republicans, 26-16. The Georgetown Hoyas once won a football game there 96-0. And one of baseball's grandest traditions began on the hallowed D.C. grounds back on April 14, 1910: William Howard Taft delivered the very first Presidential First Pitch. Look at that form, look at that watchful crowd. A no-doubt laser to Walter Johnson.
Comments / 0