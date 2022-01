While gaming laptops tend to get the most attention these days, pre-built gaming desktops still have their place, especially for those who want a desktop experience but don’t have the tech-savvy (or time) to build their own computer. And if you’re looking for a powerful yet affordable pre-built, HP has you covered. Starting with a reduced price tag of $700 — down from $800 — this HP Pavillion gaming rig is one of the best desktop computers in its price range. Plus, you can customize it for slightly better parts if you want to with that $100 in savings!

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO