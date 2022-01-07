ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absci shares jump 44% on collaboration with Merck

By Mamta Mayani
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) soars 43.5% premarket after entering into a research collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK). Under the collaboration, Absci will deploy its Bionic Protein non-standard...

