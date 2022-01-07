ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purelink adds 4K up/down scaler

inavateonthenet.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePureLink has launched the UHD-Scaler 4K up/down scaler, which can scale inputs from 480i - 1080P to 4K60. Designed to go inline to a signal path, users can insert the UHD scaler anywhere there is a need to scale inputs...

inavateonthenet.net

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scaler#4k Uhd#4k Resolution#4k Ultra Hd#Digital Audio#Purelink#The Uhd Scaler 4k#Uhd#Ultra#Hdcp#Hdmi#Osd
