ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Asia Distillates Gasoil cracks climb to near 2-month high

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Asian refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil surged to their highest level in nearly two months on Friday, supported by tighter regional supplies due to lower exports from India, China and South Korea.

Despite firmer raw material crude prices, refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil climbed for a fourth consecutive session to $14.08 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, their strongest since Nov. 10.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore has gained about 10% this week, their first weekly rise in four.

Expectations for a gradual recovery in industrial demand this year, coupled with China's lower allotment for refined fuel export quotas, were boosting the gasoil market sentiment, traders said. read more

China's diesel exports dropped to 220,000 tonnes in December, down from 599,000 tonnes in November, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed.

India's December exports were assessed at 2.4 million tonnes, down from 2.8 million tonnes in the previous month, while South Korea's exports fell to a near one-year low of 1.7 million tonnes last month, Refinitiv data showed.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at 86 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with 94 cents per barrel a day earlier.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose 1% to 1.8 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 6, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

- ARA jet fuel inventories slipped 0.3% this week to 896,000 tonnes.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices rose on Friday as an uprising in Kazakhstan stoked worry that crude supply from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted at the same time output has dropped in Libya. read more

- The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices shrug off Omicron slump, soar to 2-month highs

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy of the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, should weather...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Refining#Fuel Oil#Asian#Refinitiv Oil Research#Refinitiv Data#Ara#Dutch#Insights Global
Reuters

Sterling steadies near 23-month high versus euro

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Tuesday to touch a pre-pandemic high versus the euro, supported by expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates further. The pound edged 0.1% higher versus the euro at 83.35 pence by 1600 GMT, after touching its highest level versus...
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Stocks in Asia rally, Hong Kong index gains nearly three percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was all smiles on Asian stock markets on Wednesday as the major indices rocketed higher. The biggest winner was the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong which rallied 633.23 points or 2.67 percent to 24,372.33. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 543.16 points or 1.92...
STOCKS
Reuters

Equinor warns of $1.8 bln UK oilfield impairment

OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy group Equinor (EQNR.OL) warned on Wednesday it faces an impairment charge of about $1.8 billion after lowering resource and output estimates for its Mariner oilfield in the British North Sea. Total recoverable reserves from Mariner, which is operated by Equinor, is now estimated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
MarketWatch

Oil trades at 2-month high, boosted by optimism over economy

Oil futures rose Wednesday, hitting two-month highs, as traders appeared upbeat on the economic outlook on expectations the omicron wave of COVID-19 will have little lasting effect on demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery. CL00,. +1.16%. CLG22,. +1.16%. rose 89 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.11 a barrel on...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Saudi Arabia calls for flexibility in energy transition

RIYADH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The transition away from fossil fuels towards clean energy is complicated and the world needs to be flexible to avoid sacrificing energy security, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud also told a mining conference in Saudi Arabia, the world's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia shares end lower as Omicron spreads, financials slide

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed nearly 1% lower on Tuesday, led by financials, as an Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 infections in the country hovered near record levels, sending major retailers lower. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.77% lower at 7390.1, extending losses for the second consecutive session....
ECONOMY
investing.com

Oil prices steady as supply concerns offset Omicron fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Monday as concerns over oil supply from Kazakhstan and Libya were offset by demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.64 a barrel at 1442 GMT while U.S....
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil edges lower after jumping more than 5% in first week of 2022

Oil futures edged lower Monday, as traders weighed supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya against the threat to energy demand posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Oil prices had posted a decline for Friday’s session as the rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in December came in below expectations,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Gold futures head lower, look to stretch last week’s loss

Gold futures headed lower on Monday, with bullion looking to stretch its run below $1,800 an ounce after notching the sharpest weekly slump since late November. “With a slight recovery in the U.S. dollar, slightly higher U.S. Treasury yields and a good measure of risk off flowing from commodities and global equities, the gold market looks to have technical and fundamentals resistance at the $1,800 level to start the new trading week,” analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday market commentary.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

273K+
Followers
265K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy