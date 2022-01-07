Twenty20 internationals: New fielder penalty for slow over-rates

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a depth signing on Tuesday, adding cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc to the practice squad ahead of the postseason. Aaron Wilson reported the news. LeBlanc, 27, began his career with the Patriots, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He stood out in camp, and he made a highlight reel-worthy interception in a preseason game. But with a second-round pick having been used on Cyrus Jones that year, anad with a second-round pick having been used on Jordan Richards the year before, the Patriots didn’t have room on the roster for LeBlanc and waived him on the day of final cuts. The Bears picked him up, and he played in 13 games — with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown — as a rookie. He played 15 more games with the Bears in 2017, before signing with the Lions in 2018. He signed with the Eagles late in the 2018 season and played 21 games with Philly over three seasons. LeBlanc has spent time with the Dolphins and Texans this season but hasn’t played in any games.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO