Denver Thrift Store finds a live cat inside a donated recliner

Republicans on Tuesday issued a stark warning to President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats: change the Senate rules at your peril. Mr. Biden on Tuesday endorsed changes to the Senate filibuster, the rule that requires 60 votes to advance legislation, so that just a simple majority of votes would be needed to pass two pieces of voting rights legislation that have been a top priority for national Democrats.
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced plans to increase the COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million each month to help keep them physically open amid a new wave of cases fueled by the omicron variant. The White House said the administration would send five million free, rapid tests...
Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
Some hearts are made of gold, but one man’s is now made entirely of a pig after he has undergone the world’s first successful heart transplant from a genetically modified pig to save his life, according to a recent New York Times report. "It’s working and it looks...
Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange with Senator Rand Paul, accusing him of raising political donations off personal attacks against him. Fauci said it has put his life in danger. Elise Preston has more.
Melbourne, Australia — Novak Djokovic said Wednesday he knew he'd tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot at his tennis center in Serbia last month, and added that he made an "error of judgment" and should have immediately gone into isolation. Djokovic made...
Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
An American Airlines flight preparing to take off from Honduras was grounded Tuesday night after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls, CBS Miami reports. American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement and said the passenger was taken into custody by local law enforcement. According to...
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military organization and Russia have agreed to try to schedule more meetings, despite tensions over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine. Speaking after chairing a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council, Stoltenberg said both parties had “expressed the need...
