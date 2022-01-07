House Dems recall Jan. 6 mob attack on US Capitol

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) “cheered” the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year as his fellow lawmakers feared for their lives, said a former aide to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). Brooks had urged on then-President Donald Trump’s supporters at a National Mall rally just...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of two Republicans on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he would like to learn more about what former President Trump knew about the Capitol attack in the days leading up to it. What they're saying:...
Floor fights, outraged outbursts and shouting matches on the steps of the U.S. Capitol have become a new normal in Congress. As lawmakers face an increase in violent threats from voters, they're also turning the vitriol on one another. "Congress is a very toxic place to work," Republican Congressman Adam...
NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz had desperation written on his face. The conservative ideologue and potential 2024 presidential contender appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show Thursday to apologize for describing the Jan. 6 insurrection as “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol” a day earlier, the eve of its anniversary.
A Missouri woman who was seen on camera holding a broken sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot is accused of causing a crash Wednesday that left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to authorities and her lawyer. The Missouri Highway Patrol said...
A Capitol Police officer filed a lawsuit on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot accusing former President Donald Trump of contributing to injuries she sustained when a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. Officer Briana Kirkland filed the 57-page lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C....
House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 as a mob threatened to break into the chamber.The parents of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – who died following two strokes the day after the assault – were also in attendance at the event at the Capitol on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock of the assault and recommitted themselves against anti-democratic threats.US Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester said she remembered...
One year later, the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack is still underway. Hundreds of people face charges while the FBI searches for hundreds more, and questions remain about what role former president Donald Trump and his allies played; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer led a bicameral prayer vigil on the East Center Steps of the U.S. Capitol Thursday as one of the final moments to mark the U.S. Capitol attack anniversary. (Jan. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
The US Capitol has been perceived for many years as one of the safest places in America for having its own police force and advanced security features. But one day, those would fail against a mob of Trump supporters that wanted to reverse the electoral college triumph of Joe Biden.
Former president Donald Trump has canceled the news conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6 to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. In a statement released Tuesday by his Save America PAC, Trump blamed the media and the bipartisan...
(WASHINGTON) — Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Democrats plan to observe the anniversary with somber tributes at the building that’s the symbol of American democracy. The events in Washington will include a moment of silence, a panel discussion with...
WASHINGTON — One year after the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812, disagreements rage. Who was responsible? How harshly should those involved be punished?. And, fundamentally, was it an insurrection?. Few Republicans are willing to characterize the events of Jan. 6 that way. The...
More than 700 have been arrested so far as a result of the federal investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol a year ago. They include a former Thunder worker, a construction company owner, an Army veteran, an apprentice electrician and a former legislator's son who was in college at the time.
