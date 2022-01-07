ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Bested three times in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Swayman made 27 saves Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Wild. Swayman wasn't...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins linked to first trade candidate of 2022 deadline season

Lost in the madness of COVID postponements and a schedule that’ll melt your mind to goop is the fact that trade deadline season is rapidly approaching the Bruins and the rest of the NHL. And on Saturday, the Bruins found themselves officially linked to one of the market’s scoring...
NHL
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Tuukka Rask
Yardbarker

Bruins Should Delay Rask’s Return After Providence Games Postponed

With the news of Tuukka Rask signing a Professional Tryout contract (PTO) with the Providence Bruins creating buzz this past week, the Boston Bruins are definitely headed towards an excellent problem at goaltender. While it’s not entirely clear what his return means for the immediate futures of goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, the fact that Rask could eat away at either of their playing time is a positive for the Bruins, not a negative.
NHL
NESN

Don Sweeney Shares Biggest Takeaway From Conversation With Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney shared Tuesday that, with the official signing of Tuukka Rask, goaltender Jeremy Swayman will head back to the Providence Bruins. Sweeney acknowledged the obvious disappointment from Swayman, who’s played 16 games this season with the free-agent Rask working his back from offseason surgery. Rask signed a one-year deal for $1 million on Tuesday.
NHL
nbcboston.com

NHL Rumors: Bruins to Sign Goaltender Tuukka Rask to One-Year Contract

Report: Bruins to sign goaltender Tuukka Rask to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tuukka Rask's return to the Boston Bruins is complete. The veteran goaltender has signed a one-year free agent contract with the B's, per PuckPedia. It's a team-friendly deal worth less than $1 million for the rest of the 2021-22 NHL season.
NHL
Houston Chronicle

Capitals completely collapse in a 7-3 loss to the Bruins, their fourth in a row

WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals had an early two-goal lead Monday night, and approval from the home crowd came in the form of rambunctious applause as the fans anticipated a little payback for the team that knocked their squad of last year's playoffs. But scattered boos took over when Washington collapsed again in a dismal 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena, the Capitals' fourth straight defeat (0-2-2). After the Capitals grabbed a 2-0 lead less than 13 minutes in on a pair of Conor Sheary goals, the Bruins outscored Washington 7-1 the rest of the way. Boston scored six straight before forward T.J. Oshie got one back with a goal off his skate at 14:06 of the second period to make it 6-3, but that was all Washington could manage. The Bruins' Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the night with 9:01 left to produce the final score.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Send ‘Disappointed’ Swayman To AHL With Rask Signing

With the news that the Boston Bruins are signing Tuukka Rask to a one-year, $1 million contract, the B’s didn’t waste much time clearing up their crowded goaltending situation. Rask will immediately join the team and will start by serving as the backup for Linus Ullmark in Wednesday night’s game vs. the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden, the third straight start for the Swedish netminder signed in the offseason.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
985thesportshub.com

No, Jeremy Swayman’s move to the AHL is not the apocalypse

Shiny New Toy Syndrome is nothing new. In a way, that’s natural when talking about a team that’s had as little (core) turnover as the Boston Bruins for well over a decade now. But the way SNTS collectively gripped Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman was truly something else. I mean, we were trending towards Gollum-My Precious territory at an alarming rate.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Adds three points in blowout

Marchand had two goals and an assist in a 7-3 win over the Capitals on Monday. Marchand continued to be a force on offense Monday, extending his goals streak to three games. His first came on the power play late in the first period, his fifth power-play goal on the season. The 33-year-old has seven goals and five assists over his last eight contests.
NHL
iheart.com

Rask Returns-Swayman Comes Back To P-Bruins

The Bruins are officially signing free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask to a one-year, one-million-dollar contract. Rask returns to Boston after recovering from off season hip surgery. Rask says all khe wants to do is help the team. The deal is prorated, meaning that Rask will make roughly 545-thousand-dollars for the...
NHL
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Brad Marchand Leads Bruins To Win Vs. Capitals

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand led the way and scored two goals in their 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals. David Pastrnak also scored twice and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk tallied five points with four assists and one goal Monday night. Chelsea Sherrod has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins place three in COVID protocol

The Boston Bruins placed defensemen Connor Clifton, Derek Forbort, and a team staff member into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol within an hour of puck drop of their game against the Washington Capitals tonight, per a team tweet. In their absences, it’s likely that Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore will...
NHL
NESN

Alex Ovechkin Nearing Historic All-Time Marks As Capitals Take On Bruins

Alex Ovechkin is nearing all-time marks this season. The Boston Bruins head to Washington on Monday night to take on the Capitals. Washington’s captain continues to be one of the best players in the NHL as he approaches the record for most goals in NHL history. The left-winger currently...
NHL

