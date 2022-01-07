Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Bested three times in loss

WASHINGTON - The Washington Capitals had an early two-goal lead Monday night, and approval from the home crowd came in the form of rambunctious applause as the fans anticipated a little payback for the team that knocked their squad of last year's playoffs. But scattered boos took over when Washington collapsed again in a dismal 7-3 loss to the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena, the Capitals' fourth straight defeat (0-2-2). After the Capitals grabbed a 2-0 lead less than 13 minutes in on a pair of Conor Sheary goals, the Bruins outscored Washington 7-1 the rest of the way. Boston scored six straight before forward T.J. Oshie got one back with a goal off his skate at 14:06 of the second period to make it 6-3, but that was all Washington could manage. The Bruins' Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the night with 9:01 left to produce the final score.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO