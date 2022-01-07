ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vietnam truck jam as China tightens import rules for Covid

By STR
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o88Uj_0dfIGA0700
Lorries loaded with thousands of tonnes of dragonfruit, jackfruit, mango and other produce are languishing /AFP

Thousands of trucks carrying fruit were stuck Friday at Vietnam's main freight border crossing with China after Beijing tightened rules on imported goods because of the pandemic.

Lorries loaded with thousands of tonnes of dragonfruit, jackfruit, mango and other produce are languishing at the crossing in Vietnam's northern Lang Son province.

Some of the drivers say they have been waiting for days or even months to cross.

"I have been here for 40 days. My fruits are going to be rotten. I am so tired of this," said a driver who identified himself as Hai, while cooking a meal beside his truck full of jackfruit.

Hai was carrying the produce from southern Tien Giang province. He did not know when he could come back home.

On another truck, Nguyen Van Nen from northern Bac Ninh province said it was the biggest hit he experienced in years.

"If I am lucky, I think I can get through after 10 days," Nen told AFP, explaining his container of 32 tonnes of watermelon will have to wait for more than 800 trucks.

The border crossing is not fully closed, but only a trickle of trucks are making it through -- on Thursday only around 100 passed through the Huu Nghi gate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiOlq_0dfIGA0700
Some of the drivers say they have been waiting for days or even months to cross /AFP

Earlier in the week, Lang Son provincial authorities issued a statement advising provinces and businesses not to send goods to the border until the end of the month.

The statement said the jam was due to "Chinese authorities' tougher pandemic control measures against people and vehicles entering the country".

China has been testing cold-chain imported foods for traces of covid-19 since 2020, though the World Health Organization says there is only a very low chance of the virus being passed on this way.

Several local governments in China have said they have detected covid traces on dragonfruit imported from Vietnam.

According to official figures, Vietnam earned $3.5 billion dollars from the exports of fruits and vegetables last year, a slight increase on the previous years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Taiwan pledges further $1 billion Lithuania investment amid China row

Taiwan will launch a $1 billion (£736,000) credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a government minister said on Tuesday.Lithuania is under pressure from China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year to allow the island to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name rather than going by Taipei. Taiwanese representations in other countries, except the unrecognized Somaliland, are named after Taiwan’s capital Taipei.China has downgraded diplomatic ties with Vilnius, and is pressuring companies, such as German car parts giant Continental...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Western troops fell ill in Wuhan MONTHS before Covid outbreak officially began fuelling lab leak suspicions

WESTERN troops allegedly fell ill with a mystery illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan shortly before the Covid outbreak officially began. A long-serving Canadian officer was among scores of athletes who fell sick while attending the games in the pandemic ground zero city in China — fuelling theories the virus leaked from a nearby lab.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Covid#Cross Afp#Chinese
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Millions in China were locked down again, exactly two years after Beijing reported the first death from what was later confirmed to be coronavirus. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has swept across countries, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and some rolling out vaccine booster shots. But the WHO on Tuesday warned that repeating booster doses of the original Covid jabs was not a viable strategy against emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AFP

Hong Kong to create more national security crimes

Hong Kong will create a host of new national security crimes, the city's leader said Wednesday, as she presided over the first session of a new "patriots only" legislature scrubbed of political opposition. The legislation will add to a sweeping national security law imposed directly on Hong Kong by Beijing that has transformed the international finance hub and empowered authorities to carry out a widespread crackdown on dissent. The current national security law defines four crimes -- secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces -- and offenders can face up to life in prison. But on Wednesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam confirmed that her government would create new "local legislation" that meets Article 23 of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, which calls for the city to pass its own national security laws.
CHINA
AFP

Taiwan passes extra $8.6 bln defence budget as China threat grows

Taiwan's parliament on Tuesday passed an extra spending bill of nearly $8.6 billion in its latest bid to boost defence capabilities against an increasingly bellicose China.  On Tuesday, Taiwanese lawmakers agreed unanimously to pass the special budget, although cut it by TW$310 million.
POLITICS
AFP

Chinese cities battle Covid as Winter Olympics loom

China is battling coronavirus outbreaks in several cities, testing the country's strict "zero-Covid" strategy just weeks before Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics. - Xi'an - The historic city of 13 million people is in its third week of a strict lockdown as it races to stamp out a 2,000-case outbreak, one of the largest in China for months.
SPORTS
AFP

Indonesia launches Covid booster campaign to stem Omicron spread

Indonesia opened its coronavirus booster campaign to the public Wednesday as the country records rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The free shots will be given to the elderly and at-risk residents as a priority, but will be available to everyone who received their second dose six months prior, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday after announcing the decision. The boosters will be administered as half doses -- which a local study confirmed was sufficient protection against the virus -- due to supply shortages, said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with more than 270 million people, has struggled to procure enough vaccines for its residents since the onset of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China's Tianjin orders more testing on 14 million residents

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin ordered a second round of COVID-19 testing on all 14 million residents Wednesday following the discovery of 97 cases of the omicron variant during initial screenings that began Sunday. Residents are to remain where they are until the results of all the nucleic acid tests are received, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Xinhua said authorities have carried out almost 12 million tests so far, with 7.8 million samples returned. Infections were first reported on Saturday in the city that is only about an hour from Beijing which is to host the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Intel accused of ‘cowardice’ after removing Xinjiang references over China backlash

US chipmaker Intel has deleted references to China’s Xinjiang in its annual letter to suppliers, after it had earlier asked them to avoid the region.The move comes weeks after the world’s largest chipmaker was forced to apologise in China after it faced a backlash over the letter it sent on 23 December asking suppliers not to source products or labour from Xinjiang over allegations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in the region.Suppliers were “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region” following restrictions imposed by...
ECONOMY
AFP

Millions more locked down as China battles Omicron spread

Five million residents of a central Chinese city were confined to their homes Tuesday while another megacity shuttered all non-essential businesses, as the country battles a spate of coronavirus outbreaks including from the Omicron variant. The Chinese territory of Hong Kong is battling its own Omicron outbreak that began with returning airline crew.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

AFP

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy