Johnny Davis stays hot, drops 26-9-5 in Wisconsin’s victory against Iowa

Facing their second opponent in three days, the Hartford Orioles were ready to battle all night. Hitting 5 three pointers in the first half, the Chargers found themselves in a back and forth ball game. After tying the game with 12 minutes left in the second half, KML switched to their trapping 2-3 zone and Garrett Murphy got hot from the outside. The Chargers pushed their lead to 12 within 3 minutes and never looked back. Garrett Murphy finished with 24 points, and Austin Wagner joined him in double figures with 15. Brady Herman (9), Matthew Thistle (8), and Mason Knueppel (7) all contributed as well. The Chargers are now 12-1 on the season, with their next game coming against conference foe Ripon.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO