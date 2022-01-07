ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Johnny Davis stays hot, drops 26-9-5 in Wisconsin’s victory against Iowa

 5 days ago

The Johnny Davis show continues to entertain, with...

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Johnny Davis named player of the week

After playing, and winning, three games last week, the Wisconsin Badgers were primed for a big move up in the polls, which they did, jumping up 10 spots to No. 13 in the newest AP Poll. One player in particular was also primed to receive some honors, and boy did he ever. Johnny Davis was named National Player of the Week by NCAA.com’s Andy Katz and co-Big Ten Player of the Week by, uh, the Big Ten Conference.
Murphy’s Hot Shooting Continues into Hartford Victory.

Facing their second opponent in three days, the Hartford Orioles were ready to battle all night. Hitting 5 three pointers in the first half, the Chargers found themselves in a back and forth ball game. After tying the game with 12 minutes left in the second half, KML switched to their trapping 2-3 zone and Garrett Murphy got hot from the outside. The Chargers pushed their lead to 12 within 3 minutes and never looked back. Garrett Murphy finished with 24 points, and Austin Wagner joined him in double figures with 15. Brady Herman (9), Matthew Thistle (8), and Mason Knueppel (7) all contributed as well. The Chargers are now 12-1 on the season, with their next game coming against conference foe Ripon.
Marquette rides balanced effort to 87-76 win over DePaul

The Marquette Golden Eagles defeated the DePaul Blue Demons thanks to a balanced effort from both its starters and the bench. Greg Elliott led the way with 25 points on 7-11 from the field and 7-7 from the free throw line. Mark Titus and Tate Frazier review Dick Vitale’s Super...
