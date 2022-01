Unbeaten USC loses to unranked Stanford behind the outstanding performances of Spencer Jones, Harrison Ingram, and the Trojans’ poor offensive performance. The Stanford Cardinal beat the USC Trojans on Tuesday. The final score of the game was 75-69. This was USC’s first loss of the season. Stanford moves to 9-4 with this victory. The leading scorer for the Trojans was Isiah Mobley. Mobley scored 16 points on 3 of 5 shooting from the floor. Mobley’s performance was one of the only positives USC had from this game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO