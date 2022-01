Morning lows in the teens. Afternoon highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. Dew points near 0. Once or twice every year, we end up talking about an intrusion of arctic air and a burst of extreme cold. And here we are. We're not breaking any records, but the temperatures in Tuesday's forecast are definitely unseasonable and uncomfortable. It is ridiculously dry too.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO