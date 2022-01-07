Charles Oliveira’s eyesight so bad he sees ‘three opponents’ in UFC fights

Charles Oliveira has revealed just how bad his eyesight is, joking that he sees three opponents across from him whenever he fights.

The UFC lightweight champion, who usually wears glasses when he is not training or competing, last fought in December, submitting Dustin Poirier to retain his title .

The victory saw Oliveira go 2-0 in 2021, with the Brazilian having knocked out Michael Chandler in May to claim the lightweight belt – which had been vacated by the retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov in late 2020.

Speaking on the Brazilian MMA Legends podcast, Oliveira joked: “So I see three [opponents]. Three guys for me is perfect.

“If I’m hitting the middle one, it’s alright. I think: ‘Keep this same technique.’

“I’ll tell you the truth: I’m a guy who has a lot of faith in God. and it’s no joke. If I take off my glasses, I can only see [at about] 50 per cent, but it never hindered me in a fight.”

Oliveira, 32, holds the records for most finishes (18) and most submission wins (15) in UFC history.

Of his 32 wins in professional mixed martial arts, a remarkable 29 have come via finishes.

“Sometimes I like to walk in with the glasses to look harmless and more nerdy than I already am,” Oliveira continued.

“And when I take off my glasses, it’s normal. I can see the opponent on the other side. God blesses me so much that I can see normal.

“But on the street, if I take them off, I’m blind.”

As a child, Oliveira was diagnosed with a heart murmur as well as a condition that made it incredibly difficult for him to walk.

His dreams of becoming a professional footballer were dashed, but Oliveira ultimately began training in jiu-jitsu, before kickstarting his MMA career.