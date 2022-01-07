ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kicked off Facebook and Twitter, far-right groups lose online clout

By Shannon Bond/NPR
 5 days ago

But they are are adapting: joining protests at city council and school board meetings against vaccine and mask mandates and over how public schools teach kids about race. (Washington) — It’s been called the Great Deplatforming. In the hours and days after the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, Facebook,...

Vanity Fair

Will Fox News Stop Its Dangerous COVID-19 Messaging Now? Yeah Right.

Many open questions remain about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and what it means for the future of the pandemic, but one thing is certain: Fox News will continue to hamstring efforts to combat the virus and to demonize those officials seeking to quell the crisis. The far-right network made that much clear in its response to the dustup on Tuesday between Dr. Anthony Fauci and smug provocateur Jesse Watters. This week, Watters urged conservative students—using violent language—to “ambush” the public health official to create viral content for Fox and other outlets.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Anti-Vax Podcaster Doug Kuzma Dies Of COVID-19 After Attending Right-Wing Rally

Anti-vaccine podcaster Doug Kuzma, a QAnon follower who contracted COVID-19 after attending a large right-wing gathering last month, has died. Kuzma, 61, of Newport News, Virginia, became ill shortly after the three-day “ReAwaken America” event in Dallas, which featured former Trump national security adviser and felon Michael Flynn. Few people wore masks at the event. After several attendees became ill following the rally, some claimed without evidence that they had been secretly poisoned with anthrax.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
State
Washington State
KEYT

Polish PM calls Facebook ban on far-right party undemocratic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister has denounced a Facebook ban imposed on a far-right party for allegedly violating the social network’s rules on the fight against COVID-19 and hate speech. Facebook’s owner, Meta, removed the profile of Poland’s Confederation Freedom and Independence party on Wednesday, over posts criticizing vaccination and the wearing of protective masks, as well as those hostile to some social groups. Known for nationalist, xenophobic, anti-LGBT and Euro-sceptic views, the party holds 11 of the 460 seats in the lower house of Poland’s parliament. Its leaders have warned of legal action against Meta. Poland’s prime minister said Thursday — on Facebook — that the ban “hit at the basic democratic values” of freedom of speech and opinion.
INTERNET
KTAL

Far-right extremists shift online strategies

(The Hill) – Domestic extremists are adapting their online strategies to push disinformation and conspiracies despite a crackdown by social media platforms in the year since the attack by a pro-Trump mob on the Capitol. Online extremist groups and far-right influencers are using more coded language to slip through...
INTERNET
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses Access To Facebook One Day After Twitter Ban

Just one day after her personal Twitter account was permanently suspended, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she has temporarily lost access to posting and commenting on Facebook due to a similar policy violation. The far-right, conspiracy theorist Republican announced her suspension on Gettr, a smaller conservative social media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
mediaite.com

Seth Meyers Rejoices in ‘Far-Right Weirdo’ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter Ban

Seth Meyers had good news to celebrate when he returned from his holiday hiatus, rejoicing in Twitter’s decision to permanently suspend the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). After calling members of the Republican Party “reckless and unhinged,” Meyers noted that “far-right weirdo” Greene had repeatedly lied...
POLITICS
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#City Council#School Board#The Atlantic Council#Vimeo#Mypillow
AFP

Fact-checkers urge YouTube to fight disinformation

More than 80 fact-checking organisations Wednesday urged online video platform YouTube to better combat disinformation, offering to help debunk false statements. "We urge you to take effective action against disinformation and misinformation... and to do so with the world's independent, non-partisan fact-checking organisations," they added.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Conversation U.S.

Radicalization pipelines: How targeted advertising on social media drives people to extremes

Have you had the experience of looking at some product online and then seeing ads for it all over your social media feed? Far from coincidence, these instances of eerily accurate advertising provide glimpses into the behind-the-scenes mechanisms that feed an item you search for on Google, “like” on social media or come across while browsing into custom advertising on social media. Those mechanisms are increasingly being used for more nefarious purposes than aggressive advertising. The threat is in how this targeted advertising interacts with today’s extremely divisive political landscape. As a social media researcher, I see how people seeking to...
INTERNET
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

