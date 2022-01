Former footballer Ian Wright has lamented cuts to youth centres and linked them to “lives being wasted” as he discussed an Arsenal-backed anti-knife crime campaign he is fronting alongside Idris Elba.The “No More Red” initiative saw the club ditch their famous red shirts for an all-white kit for their FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.Wright and Elba said one of its aims was to increase spaces for young people which may offer an alternative to gang violence."30 kids died last year - one of those kids could be on that pitch"⚪⚪⚪ @Arsenal are wearing a special white kit...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO