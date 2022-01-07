ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

January 7th AM: warmer weather finally here

siouxlandproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking the cold strap in the area as warmer weather is here. Temperatures will rise into the 20’s as winds pick up from the south...

www.siouxlandproud.com

Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11

Main update will be on setup into the weekend. Still needs more time in the oven. Here is a weaken system Thursday but for now, that one looks more limited in its moisture. Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
siouxlandproud.com

January 12th AM: Continuing nice weather for the region

The day will start warm as overnight clouds and light breezes have kept temperatures above the freezing point in the area allowing for warmer weather in the area. Clouds will stick around through the day as well as we see another push into the 40’s and 50’s for highs in the area. Winds will continue to de from the west and a little stronger, reaching up to 15 mph, but other than that a calm day for the region.
everythinglubbock.com

KAMC AM Weather Webcast January 12th, 2022

Today: Sunny skies and a westerly breeze will warm us up by about ten degrees compared to yesterday. Our afternoon high will reach 64°. Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last overnight with frigid conditions sticking around. Our evening low will drop down to 29°. Tomorrow: Temperatures tomorrow will...
WTRF

Finally a warmer day!

Wednesday: Much warmer today with a high of 42 degrees. Feels like temps will stay in the upper 30s due to the winds. Winds will be breezy through the day out of the SW at 7-10mph and gusts up to 25mph. We should see some sun mixed in with the clouds this morning and then mostly cloudy conditions later on. We also could see a flurry or two this evening but not accumulating snow is expected.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: January 11th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Light winds and mostly clear skies, with temperatures stepping up to above normal. High of 64°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH. Tonight:. Cold and mostly clear. Low of 26°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Tomorrow:...
