Telehealth services can provide support to people living with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is the most common mental illness diagnosed in children and adults. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that hundreds of millions of individuals are affected by this disease. According to WHO, approximately one in every 13 people suffers from an anxiety disorder, further divided into three main categories: panic disorder, social phobia, and specific phobias. Panic disorders affect 6 million adults in the U.S., while many cases of social phobia go undiagnosed or insufficiently treated. Particular phobias also rank high among all diagnosed mental illnesses; according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), 19% of the American adult population suffers from one type of phobia.

