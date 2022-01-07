ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anger as Cambodia's Hun Sen meets Myanmar military leader

By ELAINE KURTENBACH Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar seeking to revive peace efforts after...

BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
Hun Sen
BBC

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity gets three years in jail for mass protests

One of Myanmar's most popular celebrities has been jailed for three years for taking part in mass protests that rocked Myanmar following a military coup last February. Paing Takhon, a model and actor with millions of fans, took part in anti-coup protests and had also been vocal in condemning the government online.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Arab Gulf foreign ministers head to Beijing for meetings

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states are visiting Beijing for meetings with officials from the world’s second largest economy, a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday gave no details of the agendas for the visits, but said they were expected to “deepen relations between the two sides.” The meetings running through Friday will include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council. China and the U.S. are increasingly jockeying for influence in the Middle...
POLITICS
texasguardian.com

Hun Sen Hopes Talks in Myanmar Will End Bloodshed

PHNOM PENH - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been accused of "going rogue" on the eve of his two-day trip to Myanmar starting Friday, where he says fruitful talks with the junta could end the bloodshed that erupted almost 12 months ago when the military seized power. However, underpinning...
POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Hun Sen, as ASEAN Chair, Breaks the Ice in Myanmar

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - While Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen put the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' Five-Point Consensus for peace in Myanmar back on the regional agenda during his two-day visit to the country, analysts said any agreement is unlikely to end the bloodshed that has engulfed the country since last February's coup.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Hopeful signs: How some southeast Asian nations are snubbing Myanmar's military leader

In the urgent meeting in Indonesia of 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, in April 2021, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing — the architect of Myanmar’s coup two months earlier — was welcomed by his soon-to-be peers. Everything seemed to be working out for the Myanmar junta regime. Min Aung Hlaing likely believed the international community would soon recognize his seizure of power as an irreversible fait accompli. He probably assumed that based on its history, ASEAN — ostensibly the primary promoter of peace and stability in the region — would treat him as the...
POLITICS
Asia
Politics
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit with new convictions, jail term

A Myanmar junta court on Monday convicted Aung San Suu Kyi of three criminal charges, sentencing her to four years in prison in the latest in a slew of cases against the ousted civilian leader. The Nobel laureate has been detained since February 1 when her government was forced out in an early morning coup, ending Myanmar's short-lived experiment with democracy. The generals' power grab triggered widespread dissent, which security forces sought to quell with mass detentions and bloody crackdowns in which more than 1,400 civilians have been killed, according to a local monitoring group. A source with knowledge of the case told AFP the 76-year-old was found guilty of two charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie-talkies and one of breaking coronavirus rules.
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan and U.S. vow more defence cooperation to counter Chinese threat

TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan on Friday voiced strong concern about China's growing might in unambiguous terms and pledged to work together against attempts to destabilise the region. The comments from the two allies, in a joint statement that followed a virtual meeting of their...
WORLD
The Independent

Bulgaria’s top politicians self-isolate after parliament speaker gets Covid

Bulgaria’s prime minister, president and several ministers are all self-isolating after attending a meeting with the parliamentary speaker who tested positive for coronavirus. The participants of a meeting of the National Security Council on Monday have been required to isolate after speaker Nikola Minchev later tested positive for Covid.“All participants are considered contacts and have to undergo a mandatory quarantine, the length of which will depend on their vaccination status,” said the country’s chief health inspector Angel Kunchev. Everyone who attended the meeting was in good health, he added.In attendance at the six-hour meeting were the prime minister Kiril Petkov,...
WORLD
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Europe to Russia: Invade Ukraine, and We All Join NATO

You may not have been glued to the annual new year’s address by Finland’s president. That’s understandable but unfortunate, because Sauli Niinisto said some remarkable things. His speech should give the European Union an idea, to be discussed not just in Brussels but also — and especially — in the capitals of Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta.
POLITICS

